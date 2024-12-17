TRAI to relieve Jio, Airtel, BSNL users with new DND app to combat spam calls

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Spam calls

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has decided to provide relief to 1.2 billion mobile users in the country by addressing the issue of fake calls. In a move aimed at tackling spam communications, the regulator has made significant changes to the rules surrounding commercial communications. A new Do-Not-Disturb (DND) app is set to be introduced, which will empower users to block unwanted commercial calls and messages on their phones.

As fraudulent activities via fake calls and messages have surged recently, TRAI's decision comes as a timely intervention. Reports suggest that this app could be launched next year. The telecom regulator has asked all stakeholders to assess the technical feasibility of integrating new AI features into the DND app, with a planned rollout occurring two months after stakeholders complete their evaluations.

Since the launch of AI spam filters by telecom companies, around 800 entities and more than 1.8 million mobile numbers have been blocked. Telecom operators are already combating fake calls at the network level using these AI filters. TRAI believes that extending this blocking feature to the user level is essential, which is why upgrading the DND app is necessary.

The revamped DND app will provide users with better control over their commercial communication preferences. Currently, users can customize their preferences and report spam calls, although action against these calls is initiated by the service providers. The new DND app aims to further limit unsolicited commercial communication.

Originally launched in 2016, the previous DND app struggled to gain traction among users. With plans to enhance its features, TRAI aims to attract more mobile users to utilize this tool. Additionally, the telecom regulator has made several recent policy changes to effectively combat the rise of fake calls and messages.

