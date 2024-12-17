Jio, Airtel takes on BSNL, brings new affordable recharge plans to lure frustrated users

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio, Airtel new plans

Since July, a significant number of Jio and Airtel users have made the switch to BSNL, drawn by the rising costs of plans from private telecom companies. However, a recent report indicates that many of these users are now returning to their previous operators, frustrated with BSNL's unreliable network connectivity. Meanwhile, telecom giants Jio and Airtel have seized the opportunity to attract these users back by rolling out affordable plans.

With the enticing offers in Jio and Airtel's new plans, users may rejoin their former networks. In particular, Jio is looking to make a splash for the new year by introducing a recharge plan priced at Rs 2025. This plan allows users to keep their SIM active for an extended period with just a single recharge.

Jio's Rs 2025 Plan

Jio's latest offering includes unlimited 5G data, along with 2.5GB of 4G data each day. Users will benefit from unlimited free calling to any number throughout the entire 200-day validity period. Additionally, incoming and outgoing calls during national roaming will be free.

The plan also includes 100 free SMS daily, along with attractive vouchers: Rs 500 off at AJIO, Rs 150 off at Swiggy, and a hefty Rs 1,500 discount on EasyMyTrip. This promotional Jio offer is valid from December 11, 2024, to January 11, 2025.

Airtel's Rs 398 Plan

On the other hand, Airtel's Rs 398 plan also boasts unlimited 5G data, but offers a shorter validity of 28 days. Customers can enjoy a mobile subscription to Disney+ Hotstar for the entire duration of the plan. They will also receive unlimited free calls to any network across India, 100 free SMS each day, and free national roaming.

Both of these plans reflect the competitive landscape, as users now have enticing options to choose from.

