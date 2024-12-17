Protect yourself from cybercriminals, delete THESE apps before it's too late

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Harmful apps (Representational image)

Using a smartphone without apps is akin to using a feature phone. Unfortunately, many of us unknowingly or knowingly install risky apps that can lead to significant consequences. Recently, there has been a sharp rise in cyber crime, largely due to the fact that our personal information has become accessible to cybercriminals. A number of apps harbor malware that is capable of stealing sensitive data, including personal information and banking details, directly from our smartphones.

A recent report highlighted that numerous loan apps have been pulled from the Google Play Store. These apps, which were downloaded by millions of users—often without a second thought—were involved in stealing crucial user data such as names, addresses, phone numbers, and bank account information. Moreover, several photo editing apps have also been found to contain malware that hackers exploit to deceive users.

Take Action and Delete Suspicious Apps

If you've installed any third-party apps on your device, it's crucial to delete them immediately. These third-party apps bypass the security measures of the Google Play Store, making your sensitive information susceptible to hackers. Third-party apps are those you download from outside the Google Play Store, often through websites, APK links, or through links sent via WhatsApp or messages.

To install these apps, users typically have to enable the "Unknown Source App Installation" feature. Many people inadvertently turn this feature on, thinking it will allow them to download their desired apps. However, this opens the door for potential hacking, compromising their device's security.

Avoid These Common Pitfalls

Be wary of companies that request your personal information, such as Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, or addresses, under the guise of offering instant loans. Installing such unverified loan apps, even by mistake, can put your personal data at serious risk of falling into the hands of hackers.

Additionally, refrain from granting any app access to your microphone, photos, files, SMS, location, or calls. Allowing this access can lead to these apps stealthily collecting your personal information in the background and transmitting it to hackers. By taking these precautions, you can avoid becoming a victim of fraud.

