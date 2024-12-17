iPhone 15 256GB variant gets huge price drop, check cheapest deal here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone 15

The price of the iPhone 15 has seen another significant reduction. You can now snag this phone at a lower price on popular e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart. Following the launch of the iPhone 16, the company slashed the price of the iPhone 15 by Rs 10,000. This Apple device is available in three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, with a notable price drop on the 256GB variant.

Here’s where you can find the best deal:

On Flipkart, the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 70,999, reflecting a hefty cut of around Rs 9,000. Additionally, there’s an extra discount of Rs 1,000 available, bringing the final price down to Rs 69,999. You can also benefit from an exchange offer when purchasing this variant.

Over on Amazon, the 256GB iPhone 15 is listed for Rs 75,900, with a flat discount of Rs 4,000. Combining this with a bank discount of another Rs 4,000, you’ll end up paying Rs 71,900. In addition to this, Amazon is offering no-cost EMI options and an exchange offer as well.

iPhone 15 Features:

The iPhone 15 boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, featuring the Dynamic Island. It operates on the powerful A16 Bionic chipset and supports storage capacities of up to 512GB, along with 5G network connectivity. At the back, it has a dual-camera setup, including a 48MP main camera with 2x telephoto optical quality, and a 12MP secondary camera. For selfies and video calls, there’s also a 12MP front-facing camera.

