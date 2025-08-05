Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra gets huge discount, now available for Rs 85,000 for iPhone Users: Where to buy The price of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has been reduced. This flagship smartphone is now available for several thousand rupees less than its original launch price.

New Delhi:

A significant price cut has been announced for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Amazon is currently hosting its Great Freedom Festival sale. During the sale, the e-commerce giant is offering a huge discount on this premium phone. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, which features a 200MP camera, is now available for thousands of rupees less than its original price. The smartphone was launched in January, you can now bring this flagship smartphone home for up to Rs 44,500 cheaper. The phone originally had a starting price of Rs 1,29,999.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra discount

Amazon is offering a 17 per cent discount on the purchase of the phone. It is currently available for Rs 1,07,999 on the platform. Additionally, there is an exchange offer of up to Rs 47,150. If you have an old iPhone 13 and wish to exchange it for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, you can get up to a Rs 22,650 discount. With the exchange offer, you could potentially get this smartphone for as low as Rs 85,349. However, the exact value will depend on the condition of your old smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features

This phone features a large 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels. The display supports Quad HD+ resolution and a high 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which is paired with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and supports both 45W wired and 15W wireless fast charging.

This Samsung phone comes with Galaxy AI features and runs on OneUI 7, which is based on Android 15. The device sports a quad-rear camera setup, including a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera. For selfies and video calls, there is a 12MP front-facing camera.

The premium smartphone also includes S-Pen support and has an IP68 and IP69 rating, which means it is resistant to water submersion. For connectivity, it offers features such as Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth, and NFC.

