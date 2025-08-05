Realme, Oppo, OnePlus users: This simple setting will protect your phone from thieves Realme, Oppo, and OnePlus users can protect their phones from theft by enabling two settings. If your phone gets stolen, you can easily track it after activating these settings.

New Delhi:

Realme, Oppo, and OnePlus users can easily to protect their phones from being stolen in simple steps. Since these three brands share a similar user interface, the process is largely the same. There are two simple but crucial settings to do this. You can add a layer of protection that prevents a thief from switching off your phone after stealing it. This keeps the phone traceable, making it much easier to recover.

To set this up, your phone should be running on Android 13 or a newer OS version. These settings are available in ColorOS, OxygenOS, and Realme UI.

Required password to power off

As the name implies, this setting prevents anyone from turning off your phone without your lock screen password. Because a thief won't be able to switch off the device, it will remain online and traceable, significantly increasing your chances of finding it.

How to enable this setting:

Go to Settings.

Navigate to Security and Privacy.

Tap on More Security and Privacy.

Find and tap on the Required Password to Power Off option.

Toggle the setting on.

From now on, a password will be required to turn off your phone, making it impossible for a thief to switch it off quickly.

Find My Device

This feature is essential for tracking any Android smartphone.

How to enable this setting:

Go to Settings.

Tap on Security and Privacy.

Select the Device Finders option.

Tap on Find your offline devices.

On the next page, choose the "With Network in all areas" option.

Once this is enabled, you can easily track your phone's location if it is stolen. In addition to using this feature, you can also block the IMEI number of the stolen phone by visiting the Sanchar Sathi website.

