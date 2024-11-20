OnePlus set to launch its first flip phone in 2025: What to expect?

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus

OnePlus is set to enter the foldable clamshell market, as the leaks suggest that it is the first flip phone from the company, which is potentially named the OnePlus V Flip. As per the details, the smartphone will be launched next year at around sometime between April to June (2025). The reports have further suggested that the device could compete directly with the flip devices which are already available in the market- like Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip series, Motorola Razr and Tecno flip phone- which offer premium features and competitive pricing.

OnePlus V Flip: What to expect?

As per early speculations, it was suggested that the V Flip might be a rebranded Oppo Find N5 Flip. The updated leaks further indicated that Oppo has scrapped that model, to pave the way for a distinct OnePlus design.

The smartphone is expected to stand out in the crowded foldable segment with its innovative features and aggressive pricing strategy.

OnePlus Open 2: Rumored for early 2025

OnePlus may also release the OnePlus Open 2, a successor to its earlier foldable. Reports hint at major upgrades, including a 5,700mAh battery with wireless charging support, a slim design, and the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Its camera system, fine-tuned by Hasselblad, might feature a 50MP main sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and a periscope telephoto camera with optical zoom.

The foldable challenge

As OnePlus enters the foldable market, it faces tough competition from the already established players like Motorola, Samsung, Tecno and more. The brand is expected to focus on delivering high-quality specs and competitive pricing to carve its niche.

With launch dates arriving soon, more details will be unleashed by the company regarding the OnePlus V Flip and Open 2 which are expected to surface in the coming months.

