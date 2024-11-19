Running out of Gmail storage? Try these 5 quick fixes on Android

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 Smart ways to free up Gmail space on your Android phone

Gmail is one mailing service from Google, which is mandatory to log in on an Android device. Without your Gmail account, the device will not be able to download any application, game, document or more. It works as a lifeline for communication, but running out of storage can disrupt your email experience.

For Android smartphone users, limited Gmail space often becomes a leading problem, causing difficulties in sending or receiving emails.

Here are 5 effective ways to free up the Gmail space on your smartphone, and keep your inbox clean and organized, to have enough space on your smartphone.

1. Delete old and large emails from Gmail

The very first step to take is to delete emails that come with heavy attachments, taking more space. Use Gmail's search bar and type:

“Has larger:10MB”

This will show you emails which will have large attachments. Review and delete unnecessary emails or download attachments to your phone before deleting them.

2. Unsubscribe from unwanted newsletters

Those promotional emails and newsletters pile up quickly and need to be deleted.

On your smartphone, scroll to the bottom of a newsletter and tap ‘ Unsubscribe ’.

’. You can also use Gmail’s ‘Filter Unread/Promotions’ feature to bulk delete unwanted promotional emails.

3. Clear out Spam and Trash

Spam and trash folders often hold hundreds of emails

Go to the Spam and Trash folders in Gmail and tap ‘ Empty ’ to free up significant storage.

’ to free up significant storage. Gmail does not automatically delete these folders unless you clear them manually.

4. Use Gmail’s storage manager

Google provides a handy Storage Manager tool in the ‘ Manage Your Google Account ’ section.

’ section. It identifies large emails and lets you delete them quickly.

On Android, navigate to Settings Google Account Manage Storage to use this feature.



5. Backup and Archive emails

If you want to keep important emails but free up Gmail space , consider downloading and archiving them.

, consider downloading and archiving them. Use tools like Google Takeout to export emails and save them to your phone or Google Drive.

These are a few ways to keep your storage safe, by deleting unwanted files from your inbox without losing access.

ALSO READ: X users switching to Bluesky: What to know about the trending social media platform?

ALSO READ: Starlink Satellite Internet gaining popularity and momentum in India: Everything you need to know