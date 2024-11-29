Lava Yuva 4 launched with iPhone-like looks at Rs 6,999: Details

Follow us on Image Source : LAVA Yuva

Lava International, an Indian smartphone brand has launched its latest budget smartphone, named the Lava Yuva 4 which is priced at Rs 6,999. Inspired by the design of the iPhone 16 Pro, this affordable alternative features a sleek flat-edge frame, rounded corners, and vertically stacked cameras, offering a premium look without breaking the bank.

The smartphone will be available in two variants:

4GB RAM and 64GB storage which will cost Rs 6,999.

Another, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will be slightly higher (price yet to be revealed.

The smartphone is exclusively available via Lava’s retail network, which emphasizes hands-on experiences and excellent post-sales support. Buyers will also benefit from a 1-year warranty and free home service.

Specifications and features

The new Lava Yuva 4 will feature a 6.56-inch HD+ punch-hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate, which will deliver a smooth and immersive viewing experience. The smartphone will be powered by the Unisoc T606 chipset, which ensures reliable performance for everyday tasks.

Enhanced memory and software

As mentioned above, the device will come with two storage options (4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB). Customers will further get an additional 4GB virtual RAM for smoother multitasking.

It runs on the Android 14 operating system, providing a clean and user-friendly interface tailored for first-time users.

Impressive cameras

For photography enthusiasts, the Lava Yuva 4 will come equipped with a 50MP rear camera and an 8MP front shooter.

Battery life and security

The phone is backed by a 5000 mAh battery with 10W charging support, which claims to help in extending the usage. It further features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security and convenience.

The device will be available in three colour variants- Midnight Blue, Forest Green and Frost White.

