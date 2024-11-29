Friday, November 29, 2024
     
iQOO 13 to launch with 4-year OS updates along with stunning features

iQOO 13 is set to enter the Indian market for gaming and photography experts. The flagship device will come with the largest OS update- spanning 4 years.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Nov 29, 2024 13:22 IST, Updated : Nov 29, 2024 13:22 IST
iQOO 13,
Image Source : FILE iQOO 13

iQOO, a Chinese smartphone brand has confirmed to launch of a flagship device, named the iQOO 13, which will feature the company’s longest software support ever. The device has been scheduled to launch on December 3 in India and will offer 4 years of Android OS updates and 5 years of security patches. The smartphone will run on Vivo’s Android 15-based FunTouch OS 15, which promises enhanced user experience and future-proof software.

AI-powered tools for smarter usage

The iQOO 13 introduces advanced AI-powered tools, focusing on both imaging and utility. Key features include:

  • AI Photo Enhance: Automatically boosts image quality.
  • AI Super Document: Removes shadows and blurs from scanned documents.
  • Screen Translation: Instantly translates on-screen text.
  • Live Transcribe: Converts speech to text in real time.

Furthermore, the handset will support Google’s gesture-driven Circle to Search feature. FunTouch OS 15 will also bring updated app icons, for smoother animations and improved touch optimization for a refined experience.

High-end specifications for gaming and photography

The iQOO 13 Indian variant will mirror the Chinese model in specs, with minor adjustments. It boasts:

  • Display: 2K AMOLED with a 144Hz refresh rate and LTPO technology for dynamic adjustments.
  • Processor: Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, supported by a Supercomputing Chip Q2 for enhanced gaming.
  • Gaming features: 2K Game Super Resolution and 144 fps frame interpolation for smooth gameplay.
  • Cameras: Triple 50MP rear cameras (primary Sony IMX921 sensor, telephoto, and ultra-wide) and a 32MP front camera.
  • Battery: Backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging.

Design

The iQOO 13 will feature a unique ‘Monster Halo’ lighting effect around the camera module, which will act as a dynamic alert for calls, messages and charging status. The handset will be available in 2 stylish finishes:

  • Nardo Grey which is inspired by Italian racetracks.
  • Legend Edition which showcases BMW Motorsport’s tri-color stripe.

Key highlights

  • Software: Android 15-based FunTouch OS 15 with long-term updates.
  • Durability: IP68/IP69 certification for dust and water resistance.
  • Launch Date: December 3, 2024.

With cutting-edge features and robust software support, the iQOO 13 is set to become a top contender in the flagship smartphone market.

