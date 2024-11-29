iQOO 13 to launch with 4-year OS updates along with stunning features

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iQOO 13

iQOO, a Chinese smartphone brand has confirmed to launch of a flagship device, named the iQOO 13, which will feature the company’s longest software support ever. The device has been scheduled to launch on December 3 in India and will offer 4 years of Android OS updates and 5 years of security patches. The smartphone will run on Vivo’s Android 15-based FunTouch OS 15, which promises enhanced user experience and future-proof software.

AI-powered tools for smarter usage

The iQOO 13 introduces advanced AI-powered tools, focusing on both imaging and utility. Key features include:

AI Photo Enhance: Automatically boosts image quality.

AI Super Document: Removes shadows and blurs from scanned documents.

Screen Translation: Instantly translates on-screen text.

Live Transcribe: Converts speech to text in real time.

Furthermore, the handset will support Google’s gesture-driven Circle to Search feature. FunTouch OS 15 will also bring updated app icons, for smoother animations and improved touch optimization for a refined experience.

High-end specifications for gaming and photography

The iQOO 13 Indian variant will mirror the Chinese model in specs, with minor adjustments. It boasts:

Display: 2K AMOLED with a 144Hz refresh rate and LTPO technology for dynamic adjustments.

Processor: Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, supported by a Supercomputing Chip Q2 for enhanced gaming.

Gaming features: 2K Game Super Resolution and 144 fps frame interpolation for smooth gameplay.

Cameras: Triple 50MP rear cameras (primary Sony IMX921 sensor, telephoto, and ultra-wide) and a 32MP front camera.

Battery: Backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging.

Design

The iQOO 13 will feature a unique ‘Monster Halo’ lighting effect around the camera module, which will act as a dynamic alert for calls, messages and charging status. The handset will be available in 2 stylish finishes:

Nardo Grey which is inspired by Italian racetracks.

Legend Edition which showcases BMW Motorsport’s tri-color stripe.

Key highlights

Software: Android 15-based FunTouch OS 15 with long-term updates.

Durability: IP68/IP69 certification for dust and water resistance.

Launch Date: December 3, 2024.

With cutting-edge features and robust software support, the iQOO 13 is set to become a top contender in the flagship smartphone market.

