Nepal: Curfew imposed in several regions in Kathmandu as clash erupts between pro-monarchists, Police The police in Nepal had to use tear gas and water cannons to disperse pro-monarchist demonstrators as protests took a violent turn in Kathmandu. The protest was joined by the pro-monarchist Rastriya Prajatantra Party and others, which was aimed at restoring the monarchy in Nepal.

One person was injured as a clash erupted between pro-monarchists and police in Kathmandu on Friday as protesters demanded the restoration of the monarchy. According to witnesses, the police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse pro-monarchist demonstrators who tried to break barricades set by security forces in the capital city. In the wake of the protests, curfew has been imposed in the Tinkune, Sinamangal and Koteshwor areas of Kathmandu.

Police detain sevral demonstrators in Kathmandu

The police detained several youths for defying restrictions when demonstrators attempted to move towards New Baneshwor, a restricted area. Thousands of pro-monarchists gathered in the Tinkune area, chanting slogans such as "Raja aau desh bachau" (May the king come to save the country), "Down with corrupt government", and "We want the monarchy back".

Pro-monarchist Rastriya Prajatantra Party and others joined the protest to demand the restoration of the monarchy in Nepal.

The pro-monarchists have been demanding the restoration of the monarchy since former King Gyanendra Shah appealed for support in his video message telecast on Democracy Day (February 19).

On the other hand, thousands of Republicans led by the Socialist Front gathered at Bhrikutimandap, chanting slogans like "Long live the republican system", "Take action against corrupt people", and "Down with monarchy".

The pro-Republican front was joined by political parties such as the CPN-Maoist Centre and CPN-Unified Socialist. Maoist Chief Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda, among others, addressed a public meeting organised by Socialist Forum at Bhaktapur.

Here's what CPN-Maoist Centre chief Prachanda said

CPN-Maoist Centre chief Pushpakamal Dahal "Prachanda" on Friday said the pro-monarchist forces should not consider the liberal attitude of Nepali people and political parties as their weakness and warned former king Gyanendra Shah from repeating the same mistake.

Prachanda, addressing a grand rally attended by thousands of people at Bhrikutimandap here, said the monarchists were trying to terrorise people in the name of reinstating monarchy.