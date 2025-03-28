RCB register first win against CSK at Chepauk in 17 years, humiliate hosts with 50 run win Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Chennai Super Kings by 50 runs in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025. Captain Rajat Patidar scored a half-century in the first innings, while Josh Hazlewood clinched three in the second.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Chennai Super Kings by 50 runs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). It was RCB’s first win against CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in 17 years. It was the maiden IPL season, that is in 2008, when RCB last won against CSK in Chennai. In 2025, they registered a massive win after the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side produced a dismal batting performance. Their bowlers too weren’t effective enough, despite a good start.

In the first innings, Phil Salt kept the hosts under check with a blistering knock of 32 runs off 16 balls. The RCB opener looked in good touch before MS Dhoni stumped him in the fifth over of the match. Meanwhile, star batter Virat Kohli struggled big time, having scored only 31 runs off 30 balls. Nevertheless, captain Rajat Patidar kept the scoreboard ticking with an important half-century.

Towards the end, Tim David played a cameo of an unbeaten 22 runs off eight deliveries. Courtesy of the effort, RCB posted 196 runs in the first innings. For CSK, Noor Ahmad picked up three wickets while the returning Matheesha Pathirana clinched two.

In the second innings, CSK lost quick wickets, three in the powerplay and that shifted the momentum in RCB’s favour. The trio of Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Hooda scored 5,0 and 4 respectively. Opener Rachin Ravindra tried to get going but he too departed after scoring 41 runs. Later, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni played a few shots but the match was long gone from their hands.

For RCB, Josh Hazlewood had another perfect, as the Australia international picked up three wickets. Yash Dayal and Liam Livingstone picked up two wickets each and that was enough for the team to get the job done. Meanwhile, with the win, RCB are currently at the top of the points table.