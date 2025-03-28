ISRO achieves milestone: Semicryogenic Engine hot test paves way for future missions ISRO has achieved a major breakthrough with the successful hot test of the Semicryogenic Engine Power Head Test Article (PHTA) at its Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri. The SE2000 engine, set to enhance India’s launch vehicle capabilities, promises higher payload capacity and improved efficiency.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has achieved a major milestone in its Semicryogenic Engine Development Programme with the successful hot test of the Engine Power Head Test Article (PHTA) on March 28, 2025, at the ISRO Propulsion Complex, Mahendragiri.

A game-changer for future Indian space missions

ISRO is developing a high-thrust Semicryogenic engine (SE2000) with 2000 kN thrust to power the Semicryogenic booster stage (SC120) of the LVM3 launch vehicle. This engine will replace the existing L110 liquid core stage, significantly enhancing payload capacity from 4 to 5 tonnes for Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) missions.

The Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) is leading the development of this SE2000 engine, which uses Liquid Oxygen (LOX) and Kerosene as propellants. These non-toxic and high-performance fuels make it a crucial upgrade over conventional propulsion systems.

Cutting-edge technology in engine development

The SE2000 engine employs an oxidizer-rich staged combustion cycle, operating at a high chamber pressure of 180 bar and a specific impulse of 335 seconds. Its complex turbo pump system and control components require advanced materials and precision engineering.

To support this project, the Semicryogenic Integrated Engine Test Facility (SIET) was inaugurated at IPRC, Mahendragiri, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 27, 2024. This facility enables high-thrust engine testing and validation.

Successful PHTA hot test marks a major step forward

The PHTA hot test, which lasted 2.5 seconds, successfully validated the propellant feed system, turbo pumps, pre-burner, and start system. The test ensures smooth ignition and operational stability for further development.

Next steps in engine development

Following this milestone, ISRO will conduct a series of additional tests to fine-tune the engine’s performance before the full integration of the SE2000 engine into future launch vehicles.

This breakthrough marks a significant step in India’s space program, bringing ISRO closer to developing world-class high-thrust rocket engines for future deep-space and high-payload missions.