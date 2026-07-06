Jalalabad renamed as 'Parshurampuri' by Yogi Cabinet in major decision

New Delhi:

In a significant decision, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved the renaming of Jalalabad town in Shahjahanpur district to ‘Parshurampuri’. With this change, the town will now carry a new official identity, marking an important shift in its administrative and cultural recognition.

According to officials, Jalalabad is widely associated with the birthplace of Lord Parshuram and holds strong religious and mythological importance. The government said the renaming reflects this long-standing belief and the cultural significance attached to the region.

Long-pending demand from locals and representatives

The decision comes after repeated demands from local residents and public representatives, who had been requesting that the town be renamed in honour of Lord Parshuram. The proposal was forwarded after considering public sentiment and regional cultural identity.

A government press release confirmed that the proposal to rename Jalalabad as Parshurampuri has been formally approved. It stated that the area is historically mentioned in ancient texts and is strongly linked to religious tradition, which formed the basis of the decision.

New identity for Shahjahanpur town

With the approval now in place, Jalalabad will officially be known as Parshurampuri once the notification process is fully completed.

The move is expected to give the town a renewed identity rooted in its cultural and spiritual heritage.

The story is being updated…