LeT chief Hafiz Saeed named as accused in NIA supplementary chargesheet in Pahalgam terror attack case

New Delhi:

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday (July 6) named Pakistan-based terrorist and Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed as an accused in its supplementary chargesheet in the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack case.

In its supplementary chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court, Jammu, the anti-terror agency has charged Hafiz Saeed in his individual capacity and also as the chief of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit and its active proxy organisation, The Resistance Front (TRF), the NIA statement said in a statement.

Charges against Hafiz Saeed

The accused has been charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. NIA has also invoked the penal section against the accused for waging war against India and hatching a conspiracy from across the border in the chargesheet.

The chargesheet, filed in continuation of the original 1,597-page chargesheet, provides details of Pakistan's conspiracy, Saeed's role, and supporting evidence collected by NIA in the case through meticulous scientific investigation and on-ground examination, according to the statement.

In its earlier chargesheet filed on December 15, 2025, the NIA named Pakistani handler Sajid Jatt as an accused, along with three terrorists killed by security forces during Operation Mahadev in July 2025, as well as two arrested accused.

It also charged the proscribed LeT/TRF terrorist organisation as a legal entity for its role in planning, facilitating, and executing the Pahalgam terror attack.

Pahalgam terror attack

The deadly attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025, involved religion-based targeted killings by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and killed 25 innocent tourists and one local civilian.

An FIR was initially registered by the police station in Pahalgam. After an initial investigation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the case was transferred to the NIA by the Ministry of Home Affairs. "NIA continues to probe the case to unravel the complete conspiracy by Pakistan, which has been actively sponsoring terrorism on Indian soil from across the border," the statement said.

It is pertinent to mention that in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched a military operation early on May 7, targeting and destroying multiple terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and PoK.

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