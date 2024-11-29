Apple iPhone 16 gets up to Rs 28,900 off at Vijay Sales during Black Friday Sale: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone 16

Vijay Sales is offering Apple fans an exciting deal on the iPhone 16, on the Black Friday sale. The latest iPhone which was launched in September 2024, was originally priced at Rs 79,900, and now the smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs 74,990 during the sale, which will run from November 29 to December 1 (2024). This base discount does not require any additional bank offers and makes it an attractive deal for everyone.

Additional cashback and exchange offers

For those buyers who are using ICICI Bank or SBI Bank credit cards could further enjoy an instant cashback of Rs 5,000, which will reduce the effective price to Rs 69,990. If you are looking to exchange your old iPhone 13, then Vijay Sales is reportedly offering up to Rs 20,000 in exchange value, along with an additional Rs 3,000 exchange bonus. This will bring the final price down to Rs 51,000 for the latest iPhone model.

What makes the iPhone 16 a great buy?

The iPhone 16 comes with significant upgrades, making it a compelling choice for tech enthusiasts:

It comes with a powerful A18 chipset which has been designed for seamless multitasking, gaming, and energy efficiency. The A18 chip ensures faster performance and extended battery life. The device further comes with a 48MP fusion camera, with a 2x Telephoto lens and Ultra-Wide lens. It delivers great photos and videos with a Camera Control feature to simplify adjustments for professional-grade shots. Dynamic display: The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display which offers vibrant colours and sharp details, making it perfect for gaming, streaming, or browsing. The Dynamic Island feature will enhance the usability. New Action Button: The addition of the customizable Action button will enable quick access to frequently used tools like the camera or flashlight. Durability and design: The device is water-resistant and dust-proof. iPhone 16 is built to withstand daily wear and tear and comes in 5 colour variants—black, white, pink, teal, and ultramarine.

Why this deal is irresistible

With the combination of flat discounts, bank cashback and exchange offers, Vijay Sales’ Black Friday deal makes the iPhone 16 one of the most affordable flagship options on the market. If you’ve been considering upgrading, now is the perfect time to grab Apple’s latest offering at an exceptional price.

This limited-time deal will end on December 1, so those who would like to benefit could certainly make their purchase soon.

