Best smartphones to buy under Rs. 30,000: Realme X7 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE

Follow us on Realme X7 Max

Smartphones have become an integral part of our daily lives and a good phone will help you with just about anything you need from playing graphics-heavy games to watching a movie in HDR quality to various camera modes. At the halfway mark of 2021, we round up some of the best smartphones that pack fire features and don't burn a hole in your pocket.

Realme X7 Max 5G

The Realme X7 Max supports a 1200 5G Processor and it comes with a cutting-edge 5G+5G Dual SIM Dual Standby technology. It is equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate and industry-leading 360Hz touch sampling rate, the 16.3cm (6.43") Super AMOLED Fullscreen delivers an ultra-smooth gaming experience. The smartphone comes with a 50W SuperDart Charger and can deliver 50% power in just 16mins.

Price: Rs. 26,999

Oneplus Nord CE 5G

Image Source : INDIATV OnePlus Nord CE 5G

The Oneplus Nord CE 5G offers 5G connectivity making it future-friendly. It offers a smooth and silky Oxygen OS experience day to day. It packs a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. It supports Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, which is powerful enough to handle heavy titles.

The back camera setup consists of a 64MP primary sensor with support for Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS). On the front is a 16MP Sony IMX471 selfie camera with EIS support. It features a superlinear speaker with noise cancellation support and offers a 4,500mAh battery with support for a 30W charger. A sleek 7.9mm-thick design setup, 6GB RAM + 128GB Memory, the trademark fast refresh rate of OnePlus (90 Hz for this one) and a 4000 mAh battery, plus the 3.5mm headphone jack, are just enough reasons to make this a worthy purchase. Oneplus Nord CE 5G is available on Oneplus.in,

Price: Rs. 24,999

Mi 11 Lite

The Mi 11 Lite supports Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G which delivers a smooth performance all day. The smartphone offers an experience of the 10-bit 90Hz AMOLED Display which makes the content come to life and produce richer colours and higher colour accuracy, The camera offers 23 director modes.

It has a 64MP main camera, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 16MP Front Camera and 2x magnification compared to normal macro lenses. The AI Skyscaping 3.0 helps transform gloomy pictures into lively pictures or dynamic videos. The Mi 11 Lite, is for people who value slim light phones, it is the slimmest and lightest smartphone of 2021, weighs just 157g, and is Super-Slim at 6.8mm. The Mi 11 Lite is available on Amazon.in, mi.com, Mi preferred partners and Mi Home stores.

Price: Rs. 21,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G

Image Source : INDIATV Realme X7 Pro 5G

The Realme X7 Pro 5G is powered by Dimensity 1000+ 5G Processor and comes with a 360-degree surrounding antenna while also supporting 5G+5G dual SIM and dual standby, and 5G plus Wi-Fi multiple network acceleration. It also comes with a massive 4500 mAh battery and a 65W SuperDart charge technology that energizes the device at lightning-fast speed along with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display supporting 120 Hz refresh rate with a touch sampling rate of 240Hz.

The Realme X7 Pro 5G is also equipped with a 64MP Sony IMX686 Quad Camera set-up to deliver magnificent shots. With this flagship, Realme has also introduced the Pro mode for 64MP, which further enhances users’ photography experiences. Realme X7 Pro 5G is available via Realme.com, Flipkart.com and mainline channels.

Price: Rs. 26,999

Mi 11X 5G

Image Source : INDIATV Xiaomi Mi 11X 5G

The Mi 11X 5G offers a premium design and camera housing, 3 beautiful color options and which are thin and light. It is equipped with ﬂagship E4 120Hz AMOLED Display, Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, ofﬁcial IP53 rating & the battery performance like no other. The 360Hz Touch Sampling Rate makes the phone respond extremely fast at the touch of your fingertips, making gaming an extra smooth experience. It is certified by Dolby Atmos and the speakers provide more realistic near and far surround sound effects, offering an immersive and thrilling audio-visual experience.

The Mi 11X also features Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and the back to take care of those unintended bumps and offer better scratch resistance. The device also supports IP 53 Rating for all your adventures. The Mi 11X 5G is available on Amazon.in, mi.com, Mi preferred partners, and Mi Home stores.

Price: Rs. 29,999