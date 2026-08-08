Kangana Ranaut takes U-turn on Gen Z, hails them as country's 'biggest strength' after CJP remarks row

New Delhi:

Days after facing backlash over her Gen Z remarks, actress-politician Kangana Ranaut has now praised the younger generation. Speaking to the media outside Parliament on Friday, she called Gen Z "the biggest strength."

According to ANI, Kangana rejected the idea that a small group of people participating in protests represents the entire generation. She said, "It is not true that only those 10–15 people who abuse during protests represent Gen Z."

Kangana Ranaut takes U-turn on Gen Z, hails them as country’s 'biggest strength'

She further said, "Our government has been in power for so long due to the mandate of Gen Z... It is not true that only those 10–15 people who abuse during protests represent Gen Z. Today, the students sitting and protesting in Jharkhand are conducting themselves peacefully and responsibly. Many young people from the country who have returned with medals have dedicated them to the Prime Minister and to the nation."

"There are only a handful of people who are damaging the image of Gen Z. Gen Z is our biggest strength, and we are proud of our generation," she added.

Kangana Ranaut faces online backlash over Gen Z remarks

For the unversed, the Tanu Weds Manu actress had recently shared a post expressing her objection to the CJP protest, which sparked controversy. She subsequently faced backlash online, with social media users sharing clips from some of the roles she has played in her films.

Kangana responded to the criticism by saying that people were wrongly comparing the characters she played on screen with the behaviour of young people in real life.

The online backlash began after her comments on videos from a Jantar Mantar protest, where she described the protesters as a display of "filth, garbage and ugliness."

Kangana Ranaut's recent work

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut was recently seen in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, directed by Manoj Tapadia. The film, which hit theatres on June 12, 2026, has finally got its OTT release date. The film will premiere on the Zee5 platform from August 14, 2026, onwards. She will next be seen in the sequel to her hit film Queen, which was released in 2014.

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