ColorOS 11 on Oppo Find X2: A lot more than just an Android 11 update

Oppo recently announced the roll-out of ColorOS 11 for its flagship smartphones. The Android 11 based update is currently available for Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro smartphones and should be made available for other Oppo smartphones soon. The new update brings a ton of new features to the table including more customisation options, bubble notifications and much more.

As for the naming scheme, Oppo ColorOS 11 is a successor to ColorOS 7.2, which might have left many confused. However, the jump in number has been made to match the Android version corresponding with the system UI version. So, now ColorOS 11 is based on Android 11 and next year with Android 12 we should see a ColorOS 12 update.

I got to try out the ColorOS 11 on the Oppo Find X2 and here’s a list of the best features that Oppo brought in with the latest iteration of their custom UI:

Customisations

With the ColorOS 11, the main focus of the company was to give users more control over how they can customise their smartphones. Oppo now allows users to change the accent colour of icons on the Settings page and set different types of themes on the phone. Moreover, the company has now also given more control over the Always-On Display.

While the users can customise their AOD completely, the company has also fixed a problem I faced when I reviewed the Oppo Reno 4 Pro. In ColorOS 7.1, if I switched the AOD feature to Always-On, it used to automatically turn it off when the device was kept ideal for longer durations. That is good for the battery but it used to take away the purpose of having an Always-on Display. Now, with ColorOS11, the users have the liberty to get a truly always-on display experience.

Oppo has also given users more control over the fonts as well as the default launcher. Users can even configure the notification drawer icon shape as well as the Edge Lighting. In a nutshell, there is quite a lot to explore in the customization section of the ColorOS 11.

Ringtones

With the ColorOS 11 update, the company has introduced a new Ringtone maker feature. With the help of this, the users will be able to make the phone truly personal and customised. The feature is currently located in the Oppo Labs app. As the name suggests, the feature allows users to generate a custom ringtone by dragging a slider between melodies.

Mobile Gamers Rejoice

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a lot of us have been engrossed in our mobile devices. Tired of using social media apps in a loop, people have started to game a lot on their phones. However, a smartphone might not be the best device to game on due to the notifications and phone call interruptions. Oppo saw an opportunity here and fixed most problems a mobile gamer would face.

Oppo has been offering a “Game Space” in ColorOS, where users can now turn on “competition mode” to get that extra bit of performance. It also disables phone calls and text messages while gaming. Apart from that, the company has also introduced an in-game overlay called “Game Assistant” using which the user can access these toggles without needing to close the game and heading back to the Settings app.

ColorOS 11 has also introduced a new “immersive mode” in the Game Assistant overlay. This will basically turn off distractions like notifications, alarms and incoming phone calls. It also blocks the navigation buttons, power button, volume buttons and floating windows. With this, there will be no accidental touches and the user can get truly immersed into the game.

Improved Notifications Centre

Oppo has finally improved its notification centre with the ColorOS 11 update. The notification panel now looks way more attractive and beautiful. It now has a transparent back making the UI look aesthetically better. Oppo has also fixed one of my major complains and now it allows the users to swipe away the notifications in any direction.

Overall, the ColorOS 11 update brings a lot of improvements and focuses a lot on customisations. The update is already available for flagship Oppo devices and should start rolling out soon for other devices as well.

