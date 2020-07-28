PUBG Mobile and 274 Chinese apps could be banned in India; apps under govt’s radar

Image Source : PUBG MOBILE PUBG Mobile could be banned in India

The Indian Government seems to be on an app-banning spree. The government just recently banned 47 Chinese apps, following a major ban on 59 Chinese apps in the country. Now, it is reviewing around 275 Chinese apps, which could eventually lead to a ban on these apps that include the popular PUBG Mobile. Read on to know more about this and what is the reason behind the app ban in India.

PUBG Mobile to be banned soon?

It is suggested that more than 200 Chinese apps have come under the radar of the government, which are causing a threat to the national security and privacy of the citizens of India.

The list includes around 275 apps that have famous titles such as PUBG Mobile, Alibaba-owned AliExpress, ByteDance's Resso and Ulike, gaming app Ludo World, Xiaomi's Zili app and around 13 more apps coming from Xiaomi. Other apps from Meitu, LBE Tech, Perfect Corp, Sina Corp, Netease Games, Yoozoo Global are also expected to be included in the list. However, there is no word on the exact names of the apps that can be possibly banned in India.

If PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battleground) Mobile gets banned in India, it will be banned for the second time in the country. To refresh your memory, the battle royale game has faced a lot of scrutiny due to its violent nature and the way it has given rise to various crimes on the part of people, especially teenagers.

While details regarding yet another app ban in the country aren't fully available, a report by the Economic Times suggests that the government will follow a proper process before banning any more apps. A MeitY official said, "There is a process involved, there is a committee in place for such ban orders. If there is such an order, then MeitY will act."

The government has banned 47 Chinese apps (including TikTok Lite, Helo Lite, ShareIt Lite, Bigo Lite and VFY Lite) that caused security and privacy issues and were clones of the previously-banned Chinese apps in the country. To recall, the government, on June 29, banned 59 Chinese apps as they "are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order." These apps include TikTok, CamScanner, UC Browser, Beauty Plus, Shein, Club Factory, and more.

Following this, the Indian Army also banned 89 apps that mostly include social media ones such as Facebook, Tinder, Snapchat, and even the banned ones.

Since nothing is concrete at the time of writing, we need to wait until something official pops up. Hence, stay tuned to this space.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage