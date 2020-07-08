Full list of 89 banned apps by Indian Army: Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, Songs.pk

Wednesday, July 08, 2020
     
Indian Army has announced a ban on 89 Android and iOS apps over privacy and security concerns for its personnel. These apps include some of the popular ones like Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, Helo, Tinder, Songs.pk, Hungama and more.

India TV Tech Desk India TV Tech Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 08, 2020 20:29 IST
Due to the rising security concerns, the Indian Army on Wednesday decided to ban 89 apps on both Android and iOS platforms. While these apps will still be available for the civilians, it is the Army personnel that won't be able to access them anymore. The Army personnel have been asked to delete their accounts from the 89 banned apps, which include Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and more. 

This comes right after the tensions with Pakistan and China began to rise. The Army claims that the "all-weather" friends have been trying to trouble India at the LOC and LAC.

List of 89 apps banned by Indian Army

MESSAGING PLATFORMS

  • WeChat
  • QQ
  • Kik
  • ooVoo
  • Nimbuzz
  • Helo
  • Qzone
  • Share Chat
  • Viber
  • Line
  • IMO
  • Snow
  • To Tok
  • Hike

VIDEO HOSTING

  • TikTok
  • Likee
  • Samosa
  • Kwali

CONTENT SHARING

  • Shareit
  • Xender
  • Zapya

WEB BROWSERS

  • UC Browser
  • UC Browser Mini

VIDEO AND LIVE STREAMING

  • LiveMe
  • BigoLive
  • Zoom
  • Fast Films
  • Vmate
  • Uplive
  • Vigo Video

UTILITY APPS

  • Cam Scanner
  • Beauty Plus
  • True Caller

GAMING APPS

  • PUBG
  • NONO Live
  • Clash of Kings
  • All Tencent gaming apps
  • Mobile Legends

E-COMMERCE

  • Club Factory
  • AliExpress
  • Chinabrands
  • Gearbest
  • Banggood
  • MiniInTheBox
  • Tiny Deal
  • Dhhgate
  • LightinTheBox
  • DX
  • Eric Dress
  • Zaful
  • Tbdress
  • Modility
  • Rosegal
  • Shein
  • Romwe

DATING APPS

  • Tinder
  • TrulyMadly
  • Happn
  • Aisle
  • Coffee Meets Bagel
  • Woo
  • OkCupid
  • Hinge
  • Badoo
  • Azar
  • Bumble
  • Tantan
  • Elite Sinles
  • Tagged
  • Couch Surfing

ANTIVIRUS

  • 360 Security

NETWORKING

  • Facebook
  • Baidu
  • Instagram
  • Ello
  • Snapchat

NEWS APPS

  • Daily Hunt
  • News Dog

ONLINE BOOK READING APPS

  • Pratilipi

HEALTH APPS

  • Heal of Y

LIFESTYLE APPS

  • POPXO

KNOWLEDGE APPS

  • Vokal

MUSIC APPS

  • Hungama
  • Songs.pk

BLOGGING/MICRO BLOGGING

  • Yelp
  • Tumblr
  • Reddit
  • FriendsFeed
  • Private Blogs

