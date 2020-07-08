Full list of 89 banned apps by Indian Army: Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, Songs.pk

Due to the rising security concerns, the Indian Army on Wednesday decided to ban 89 apps on both Android and iOS platforms. While these apps will still be available for the civilians, it is the Army personnel that won't be able to access them anymore. The Army personnel have been asked to delete their accounts from the 89 banned apps, which include Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and more.
This comes right after the tensions with Pakistan and China began to rise. The Army claims that the "all-weather" friends have been trying to trouble India at the LOC and LAC.
List of 89 apps banned by Indian Army
MESSAGING PLATFORMS
- Kik
- ooVoo
- Nimbuzz
- Helo
- Qzone
- Share Chat
- Viber
- Line
- IMO
- Snow
- To Tok
- Hike
VIDEO HOSTING
- TikTok
- Likee
- Samosa
- Kwali
CONTENT SHARING
- Shareit
- Xender
- Zapya
WEB BROWSERS
- UC Browser
- UC Browser Mini
VIDEO AND LIVE STREAMING
- LiveMe
- BigoLive
- Zoom
- Fast Films
- Vmate
- Uplive
- Vigo Video
UTILITY APPS
- Cam Scanner
- Beauty Plus
- True Caller
GAMING APPS
- PUBG
- NONO Live
- Clash of Kings
- All Tencent gaming apps
- Mobile Legends
E-COMMERCE
- Club Factory
- AliExpress
- Chinabrands
- Gearbest
- Banggood
- MiniInTheBox
- Tiny Deal
- Dhhgate
- LightinTheBox
- DX
- Eric Dress
- Zaful
- Tbdress
- Modility
- Rosegal
- Shein
- Romwe
DATING APPS
- Tinder
- TrulyMadly
- Happn
- Aisle
- Coffee Meets Bagel
- Woo
- OkCupid
- Hinge
- Badoo
- Azar
- Bumble
- Tantan
- Elite Sinles
- Tagged
- Couch Surfing
ANTIVIRUS
- 360 Security
NETWORKING
- Baidu
- Ello
- Snapchat
NEWS APPS
- Daily Hunt
- News Dog
ONLINE BOOK READING APPS
- Pratilipi
HEALTH APPS
- Heal of Y
LIFESTYLE APPS
- POPXO
KNOWLEDGE APPS
- Vokal
MUSIC APPS
- Hungama
- Songs.pk
BLOGGING/MICRO BLOGGING
- Yelp
- Tumblr
- FriendsFeed
- Private Blogs
Reported by Manish Prasad