MX Taka Tak for Android: How to download, install and use this TikTok rival

MX Taka Tak is the latest addition to the plethora of short video apps we have been seeing since the ban on TikTok. Taka Tak is made by MXP Media India formerly known as J2 Interactive. The developer is known for the popular Android media player app called MX Player.

With MX Taka Tak, the aim of the company is simple. It wants to provide a short video platform to newcomers as well as people who haven’t been using anything since TikTok left India. In its Play Store listing, the developer states, “MX TakaTak is a short video community, made locally and specially by MX Media & Entertainment in India. On MX TakaTak, we provide rich video content and encourage creation full of imagination.”

“MX TakaTak offers you real and fun videos that you can watch and share on social media. Browse all types of videos, ranging from Dialogue Dubbing, Comedy, Gaming, DIY, Food, Sports, Memes, and many more,” the description of the app further reads.

In case you have been excited to check it out, here’s how you can download and check out MX Taka Tak on your Android smartphone.

How to download and use MX Taka Tak on Android

Open Google Play Store on your Android smartphone. Search for MX Taka Tak and you should see the app as the first result. Tap on the Install option in the app’s Play Store listing page. The app weighs in at around 26MB. Open the app and first you will be welcomed by the trending page of the app. Here, you can scroll through to have a look at the trending content. Tap on the ‘Me’ option on the bottom right corner to login to the app. The app allows you to login using Google, Facebook or your phone number.

Once you have logged in, you can start following other people to get customised content. You can also choose to upload content by tapping on the ‘+’ icon.

Aside from the MX Taka Tak, there are more TikTok alternatives now available on the Google Play Store. These alternatives include Moj by ShareChat, Chingari and more. Even Instagram has released their Reels feature in India now.

