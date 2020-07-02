Google delists 59 Chinese apps banned in India from Play Store: Know details

Following a ban on the 59 Chinese apps ordered by the Indian Government, Google has now removed all the apps from the Play Store. To recall, Google and Apple recently removed the popular Chinese app TikTok from their respective app stores in the country. Read on to know more about it.
Google has temporarily blocked the Chinese apps that have been banned in India to comply with the orders imposed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).
A Google spokesperson, in a statement to IndiaTVNews.com, said, "While we continue to review the interim orders from the Government of India, we have notified the affected developers and have temporarily blocked access to the apps that remained available on the Play Store in India."
For those who don't know, the government recently banned 59 Chinese apps in the country citing security and privacy concerns. The list of banned apps includes the popular ones such as TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, Beauty Plus, Helo, Likee, and more. The decision was taken under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. MeitY, in an official release, stated that it has banned the apps that are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order."
In addition to this, the government has asked the ISPs and the telecom operators to restrict the use of the banned apps. Here is a list of all the Chinese apps that have been banned in India:
- TikTok
- ShareIt
- Kwai
- UC Browser
- Baidu map
- Shein
- Clash of Kings
- DU battery saver
- Helo
- Likee
- YouCam makeup
- Mi Community
- CM Browers
- Virus Cleaner
- APUS Browser
- ROMWE
- Club Factory
- Newsdog
- Beauty Plus
- UC News
- QQ Mail
- Xender
- QQ Music
- QQ Newsfeed
- Bigo Live
- SelfieCity
- Mail Master
- Parallel Space
- Mi Video Call – Xiaomi
- WeSync
- ES File Explorer
- Viva Video – QU Video Inc
- Meitu
- Vigo Video
- New Video Status
- DU Recorder
- Vault- Hide
- Cache Cleaner DU App studio
- DU Cleaner
- DU Browser
- Hago Play With New Friends
- Cam Scanner
- Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile
- Wonder Camera
- Photo Wonder
- QQ Player
- We Meet
- Sweet Selfie
- Baidu Translate
- VMate
- QQ International
- QQ Security Center
- QQ Launcher
- U Video
- V fly Status Video
- Mobile Legends
- DU Privacy
Since the apps are no longer available, you can refer to the list of alternatives you can consider for the same on both Android and iOS.
