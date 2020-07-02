Google delists 59 Chinese apps banned in India from Play Store: Know details

Image Source : VANSHIKA MALHOTRA TikTok no more to be found on Google Play Store

Following a ban on the 59 Chinese apps ordered by the Indian Government, Google has now removed all the apps from the Play Store. To recall, Google and Apple recently removed the popular Chinese app TikTok from their respective app stores in the country. Read on to know more about it.

Google removes 59 Chinese apps banned in India

Google has temporarily blocked the Chinese apps that have been banned in India to comply with the orders imposed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

A Google spokesperson, in a statement to IndiaTVNews.com, said, "While we continue to review the interim orders from the Government of India, we have notified the affected developers and have temporarily blocked access to the apps that remained available on the Play Store in India."

For those who don't know, the government recently banned 59 Chinese apps in the country citing security and privacy concerns. The list of banned apps includes the popular ones such as TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, Beauty Plus, Helo, Likee, and more. The decision was taken under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. MeitY, in an official release, stated that it has banned the apps that are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order."

In addition to this, the government has asked the ISPs and the telecom operators to restrict the use of the banned apps. Here is a list of all the Chinese apps that have been banned in India:

TikTok

ShareIt

Kwai

UC Browser

Baidu map

Shein

Clash of Kings

DU battery saver

Helo

Likee

YouCam makeup

Mi Community

CM Browers

Virus Cleaner

APUS Browser

ROMWE

Club Factory

Newsdog

Beauty Plus

WeChat

UC News

QQ Mail

Weibo

Xender

QQ Music

QQ Newsfeed

Bigo Live

SelfieCity

Mail Master

Parallel Space

Mi Video Call – Xiaomi

WeSync

ES File Explorer

Viva Video – QU Video Inc

Meitu

Vigo Video

New Video Status

DU Recorder

Vault- Hide

Cache Cleaner DU App studio

DU Cleaner

DU Browser

Hago Play With New Friends

Cam Scanner

Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile

Wonder Camera

Photo Wonder

QQ Player

We Meet

Sweet Selfie

Baidu Translate

VMate

QQ International

QQ Security Center

QQ Launcher

U Video

V fly Status Video

Mobile Legends

DU Privacy

Since the apps are no longer available, you can refer to the list of alternatives you can consider for the same on both Android and iOS.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage