Coronavirus Home Quarantine: How to download and watch Netflix, JioTV, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video for free

Here's how you can spend the quarantine period with Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and more.

As the world is praying this pandemic does not turn into an epidemic, people are doing everything in their power to get away from the Coronavirus. And at this time, the power that people have is to stay at home and quarantine. While for some people it has been a dream to stay at home, there is a point where one gets bored. So, you can make use of all the streaming services to pass your time and maybe even watch that one TV show you always wanted to binge-watch. Here's how you can download and use Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar and other streaming apps for free.

In my opinion, one should always support these media streaming companies and pay in full for the amazing content they bring to your smartphones or laptops. However, if you are willing to try them out first before going full-in with the money, here's how you can do that.

Netflix

Netflix is currently one of the most popular media streaming services at least among millennials. The app not only brings amazing English content but now also has movies and TV shows in English. Netflix has even introduced a new plan which costs just Rs. 199 per month but it only works on mobile phones and streams content in standard definition. However, if you like watching shows on your smart TV or laptop, you will need to shell out at least Rs. 499 a month. For HD and UltraHD content, the service will charge you Rs. 649 and Rs. 799 respectively.

Netflix now starts at just Rs. 199 per month.

In order to watch it for free, Netflix allows users to enter a 30-day trial period. While these 30 days are not enough, they will cover the 21 days lockdown period at least. To begin your free trial, head over to Netflix.com or open the Netflix app on your phone. Hit the try now option, select a plan and create an account. Lastly, you will need to enter your credit card details but you will not be charged anything. Do remember to cancel the subscription before it ends in order to avoid auto-renewal of the account.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is also one of the best streaming apps available in India. The streaming service brings a large content base that includes thousands of movies and TV shows in English as well as regional languages. Unlike Netflix, Amazon Prime service brings more than just the Prime Video part. It also offers faster deliveries on Amazon, Prime Music and much more. The Amazon Prime membership costs Rs. 129 per month or Rs. 999 per year.

Amazon also provides a 30-day free trial period wherein users can enjoy all the prime services. Just like Netflix, this will also require users to create an account and fill in their credit card details to begin the trial period.

Hotstar+ Disney

Hotstar is now collaborating with Disney+ to bring Disney content on board. While the official launch is delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the users can still access some of the new Disney content on the app. As of now, Hotstar Premium is available for Rs. 299 per month or Rs. 999 per month. There is also a Hotstar VIP plan that costs just Rs. 365 per year.

Disney+ Hotstar comes to India.

Unfortunately, Hotstar does not support a trial plan like Amazon and Netflix. However, the app does bring some free content that users can watch even without needing to purchase the subscription.

JioTV

JioTV is currently available only for Android and iOS platforms. While it does not have a subscription-based service, it can be accessed by anyone with a Jio SIM card and an active pre-paid or postpaid plan. These plans range anywhere from Rs. 129 to Rs. 4999. Additionally, users will also need the yearly prime membership that costs just Rs. 99. If you are using a Jio SIM on your phone, just stay connected to mobile data to access the JioTV app for free. In case you are a JioFi user, connect to it through Wi-Fi to stream all the content.

Also Read: Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 monthly and annual plans compared

Zee5

Another popular streaming service is Zee5. It brings a ton of original shows along with dozens of movies and TV shows. Unlike Netflix and Amazon Prime, Zee5 does not get a free trial. However, it is quite reasonable at just Rs. 99 per month for all access. The app also brings half-yearly and yearly plans priced at Rs. 599 and Rs. 999 respectively.

It is also worth noting that Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube have cut streaming bitrates to mitigate network congestion coming in due to higher internet consumption amid country-wide lockdown. However, users can manually head over to the app's settings to get a better streaming quality.