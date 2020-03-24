Amazon Prime Video brings profiles features like Netflix: Here's how it works

Amazon Prime Video introduces a new feature.

Amazon has finally introduced Netflix-like user profiles for its Prime Video audience. The feature is currently limited to certain countries and is rolling out to users gradually, reports XDA Developers. With this new feature, up to six different profiles can be created, letting users track their viewing progress, manage watch lists, and receive personalized recommendations.

Kid profiles can also be added which may prohibit content that is deemed unsafe for children under 12. As per report, out of the six profiles, there needs to be at least one adult (admin profile) while the rest can either be profiles for kids under 12 years of age or adults.

A new profile can be created either through the Prime Video's app or the web browser by tapping on the "My Stuff" button and then the "+" icon in the drop-down menu. Amazon along with Netflix, YouTube and Apple has reduced the streaming quality in Europe in order to lessen the load on broadband networks.

The streaming content providers have been asked to lower streaming quality in Europe, so the lower streaming rates do not affect US and other countries. Meanwhile, the US has not called on streaming content providers to implement data reduction measures.

Internet usage is increasing globally as more and more people opt to work from home amid the growing COVID-19 pandemic.