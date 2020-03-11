Hotstar rebrands Android, iOS app with Disney+ logo: Launch comes closer

Hotstar Disney+ logo comes to Android and iOS app

Hotstar app and website have been rebranded to Disney+ Hotstar. This comes a few weeks ahead of the official launch of the new Disney streaming service in India. The company is scheduled to officially launch the service in India at the start of the 2020 Indian Premier League season - March 29. While the company has pushed updates for both iOS and Android platforms, they have also updated the logo on their website.

Alongside the new Disney+ Hotstar branding, the company has also added Disney's exclusive content that includes movie like Atlantis: The Lost Empire, A Bug's Life, Cars 3, Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange. The new app now also holds TV shows like The Lion Guard, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Timon & Pumbaa, Minnie's Bow-Toons (Shorts), Doc McStuffins, Aaron Stone, Jungle Junction and more.

These movies and TV shows are available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu for now. While VIP users can access all the Disney+ content in regional languages, one will need the Premium subscription for English-language.

Not only the app but also the web version gets the Disney+ content.

As far as the subscription plans are concerned, Hotstar VIP is available at Rs. 365 per year. The Premium subscription will set you back Rs. 999 annually or Rs. 299 monthly. In comparison, Netflix is available at a starting price of Rs. 199 for the mobile-only plan. Netflix Basic, Standard and Premium plans are priced at Rs. 499, Rs. 649 and Rs. 799 respectively. All Netflix plans are on a monthly basis and as of now, the company does not have anything to offer on a yearly basis.

Apart from Netflix, Zee5 and Amazon Prime Video are the two main competitors for Disney+ Hotstar. Zee5 starts at Rs. 99 per month and goes all the way up to Rs. 999 for the annual pack. Amazon Prime users can access the service at Rs. 129 per month or Rs. 999 per year.