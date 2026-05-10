Vijay receives Guard of Honour, takes charge as Tamil Nadu CM at Secretariat | Video

Chennai:

TVK chief Chandrasekar Joseph Vijay visited the Tamil Nadu Secretariat for the first time on Sunday after being sworn in as Chief Minister. On his arrival at the Secretariat, he was accorded a ceremonial police salute before proceeding to the Chief Minister's chamber to formally assume office.

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Vijay signed official documents after taking charge and was greeted by top state officials, including secretaries of various departments and senior police officers.

Vijay signs first orders

Vijay, immediately after taking over as the Chief Minister, signed three key files. The first approved 200 units of free electricity for every household in the state. The second cleared the formation of a special task force to combat the growing drug menace, while the third focused on creating a dedicated mechanism to ensure women's safety across Tamil Nadu.

In his maiden address at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai after taking over as the Chief Minister, Vijay said a new era of a regime committed to "real secularism and social justice" commenced now.

He asserted that there will not be any power centres other than him and emphasised that he will be the only centre of power.

He thanked the Congress, VCK, IUML and Left parties for extending support to his party to form the government.

He specially thanked the children and said it was due to them that the TVK won as they persuaded their families to vote for his party.

Vijay, widely known as "Thalapathy," took oath as Chief Minister on Sunday at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium after days of political developments that led to the formation of a new government.

His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), managed to secure enough support from multiple parties to cross the majority mark in the Assembly. With this, Vijay has become the first Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu since 1967 who does not belong to either the DMK or AIADMK, ending decades of dominance by the two Dravidian parties.

The 51-year-old actor-turned-politician's journey from cinema to politics has become one of the most closely watched transitions in recent years. Vijay’s TVK secured support from 120 MLAs in the 234-member Assembly, comfortably crossing the required majority mark of 118 seats.

Also Read: From free electricity to women's safety: Vijay signs first orders as Tamil Nadu CM

Also Read: PM Modi congratulates Vijay on becoming Tamil Nadu CM, pledges centre-state cooperation