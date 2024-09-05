Tamil Nadu: Doctor arrested for sexually assaulting minors at school hostel in Trichy

Tamil Nadu news: A 31-year-old doctor was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting minor girls at a hostel affiliated with a government-aided school in Trichy, where his mother is the headmistress. All women police station (AWPS), Trichy Fort, Trichy arrested the accused booked under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Notably, the accused's mother the headmistress of the school was also taken into custody for allegedly helping to cover up the offences. They were sent to 3-day judicial custody.

Following the call, the District Child Protection Officer, along with other officials, conducted interviews with the students after which it was revealed that the accused had been assaulting students for several months during his consultations.

Earlier, as well in a similar kind of incident two four-year-olds inside their school in Badlapur, Maharashtra were sexually assaulted by the school staff. The case of the alleged sexual assault triggered widespread outrage across the state, leading to numerous protests nationwide.

More details are awaited in this regard.