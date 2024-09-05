Thursday, September 05, 2024
     
Tamil Nadu: Doctor arrested for sexually assaulting minors at school hostel in Trichy

Tamil Nadu news: The incident came to light after a distress call was made to the child's helpline number.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Trichy (Tamil Nadu) Updated on: September 05, 2024 11:25 IST
Tamil Nadu news, 31 year old Doctor arrested for sexually assaulting minors, Doctor arrested for sex
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Tamil Nadu: Doctor arrested for sexually assaulting minors at school hostel in Trichy.

Tamil Nadu news: A 31-year-old doctor was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting minor girls at a hostel affiliated with a government-aided school in Trichy, where his mother is the headmistress. All women police station (AWPS), Trichy Fort, Trichy arrested the accused booked under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Notably, the accused's mother the headmistress of the school was also taken into custody for allegedly helping to cover up the offences. They were sent to 3-day judicial custody.

Following the call, the District Child Protection Officer, along with other officials, conducted interviews with the students after which it was revealed that the accused had been assaulting students for several months during his consultations.

Earlier, as well in a similar kind of incident two four-year-olds inside their school in Badlapur, Maharashtra were sexually assaulted by the school staff. The case of the alleged sexual assault triggered widespread outrage across the state, leading to numerous protests nationwide. 

More details are awaited in this regard. 

