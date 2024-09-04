Wednesday, September 04, 2024
     
Tamil Nadu: Four killed as car rams into truck near Chennai

The incident took place near the Semmancheri Kuppam bus stand, Chennai East Coast Road.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Chennai Updated on: September 04, 2024 10:13 IST
accident, Tamil Nadu
Image Source : PTI Visuals from the accident site

Road accident:  At least four people lost their lives when a car, they were travelling in, rammed into a truck near Kovalam. The truck was parked at the side of the road as it broke down. The incident took place near the Semmancheri Kuppam bus stand, Chennai East Coast Road.

The impact was severe, leading to extensive damage to the car. Fellow motorists and local residents quickly arrived at the scene to assist with rescue operations. More details are awaited. 

The story is being updated.

