Tamil Nadu: Four killed as car rams into truck near Chennai

Road accident: At least four people lost their lives when a car, they were travelling in, rammed into a truck near Kovalam. The truck was parked at the side of the road as it broke down. The incident took place near the Semmancheri Kuppam bus stand, Chennai East Coast Road.

The impact was severe, leading to extensive damage to the car. Fellow motorists and local residents quickly arrived at the scene to assist with rescue operations. More details are awaited.

The story is being updated.

