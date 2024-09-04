Mumbai: 27-year-old woman dies after being hit by speeding car in Malad area | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 27-year-old woman dies after being hit by speeding car in Mumbai's Malad.

Mumbai road accident: A 27-year-old woman died after being hit by a speeding car in the Malad area of ​​Mumbai last night. The accused driver took the injured woman to the hospital, where the doctors declared her dead.

Malad Police have registered a case against the accused and arrested him. Further investigation is being done by the police.

Know more about the case

A Merchant Navy officer hit a woman with his speeding car and was later beaten up by the locals. In this case, the police have arrested the accused Anuj Sinha, who works in Navy.

According to the information, 27-year-old Shahana Kazi was returning home after conducting mehendi classes. A speeding car hit Shahana Kazi from behind after that she got seriously injured in the road accident. The deceased Shahana has two small children.

At present, the police have arrested Anuj, the blood sample of the accused has also been taken, so that it can be known whether he has consumed alcohol or not. More details are awaited in this regard.

