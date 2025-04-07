Uttarakhand: Massive fire erupts at chemical factory in Haridwar, several feared trapped | VIDEO The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and authorities are working to ensure the safety of those inside, as per officials.

A massive fire erupted at a chemical factory in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district late on Sunday night. As per details, the incident took place at the factory located at the Ibrahimpur village of the district. Following the incident, police and fire department officials rushed to the spot to douse the flame.

According to initial reports, several workers were inside the factory at the time the fire broke out, and some are still believed to be trapped. The intensity of the blaze has made rescue operations challenging, with thick smoke and hazardous materials further complicating efforts, as per officials.

Haridwar SP Pankaj Gairola confirmed the incident, stating, "A fire broke out in a chemical factory. One individual has been admitted to the hospital. Efforts to control and extinguish the fire are still underway."

Further details are awaited.