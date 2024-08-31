Maharashtra: Couple assaults cab driver after minor collision with luxury car, police register case | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Man assaults cab driver after minor collision with luxury car

After a purported viral video showing a couple allegedly assaulting a cab driver surfaced online in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area, the police on Friday (August 30) stated that a complaint has been registered in connection with the case.

Parksite Police, who registered the case based on the victim's complaint, said the incident happened on Friday in the Ghatkopar area. The accused, identified as Rishabh, who was driving his luxury car, and the victim, identified as Qayamuddin Mainuddin Qureshi, who was driving his OLA cab, entered the society building of the accused one after another. However, as the cars reached the lane, the cab driver's vehicle slightly hit Rishabh's car from behind. This triggered Rishabh and the woman accompanying him.

The two hurriedly got out of the car, and Rishabh started slapping the cab driver. He then lifted the cab driver and threw him to the ground, causing serious injuries to his head and body, the police added. Significantly, the incident was captured by a nearby CCTV camera.

Parksite Police reported that they have registered a case against two people based on the complaint by the 24-year-old Ola driver. While, the police said, no arrests have been made so far, the victim however suffered serious injuries. According to the police, Qureshi, a resident of Govandi, was taken to Rajawadi Hospital by security personnel. However, due to the severity of his head injuries, he was later admitted to JJ Hospital. Once he regained consciousness, the police registered a case. They have issued notices to the driver and the woman involved, while further investigation is ongoing.



