Bangladeshi woman rescued after being sold for flesh trade in Mumbai, two arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

In a shocking case of human trafficking, Navi Mumbai police have arrested two people and are investigating five others for allegedly deceiving and trafficking a 24-year-old woman from Bangladesh. The woman was reportedly sold for Rs 2 lakh and forced into sex work, according to authorities.

Assistant Inspector Nilesh Phule of the Nerul police station in Navi Mumbai revealed that the victim, originally from the Khulna district in Bangladesh, was lured to India with the promise of a job. Upon her arrival, she was raped by one of the traffickers and subsequently handed over to a sex trafficking ring operating from a lodge on Grant Road in Mumbai.

"The victim was sold to two more individuals who continued to exploit her in the sex trade," Inspector Phule said. Further, he added that the police acted on a tip-off, leading to the arrest of two accused, Amir Azam, 27, and Shaifali Jahangir Mulla, 34, both residents of Nerul in connection to the incident.



Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that the accused have been booked under charges of rape, human trafficking, and causing harm, as well as violations under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the Passport (Entry into India) Act, and the Foreigners Act.

(With inputs from PTI)