Speeding SUV driven by 17-year-old runs over milkman in Mumbai, police nabs teenager while he tries to flee

A 24-year-old man, distributing milk in the early hours of Thursday, died after a speeding SUV driven by a teenage boy knocked down his two-wheeler in Goregaon area, police said. The incident took place in Aarey Colony around 4 am.

Navin Vaishnaw died after a Mahindra Scorpio which was on the wrong side collided with his two-wheeler, said a police official. As the accused driver is 17 years old, a case was also registered against the SUV owner Iqbal Jivani (48) and his son Mohammed Faz Iqbal Jivani (21), he said.

After hitting the two-wheeler, the SUV hit an electric pole. The teenage driver tried to flee, but he had sustained injuries and was caught by police. His blood samples were sent to a laboratory to ascertain whether he was under the influence of alcohol, the official said.

Police were also investigating whether the accused had partied with his friends before the accident.