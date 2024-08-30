Friday, August 30, 2024
     
  Speeding SUV driven by 17-year-old runs over milkman in Mumbai, police nabs teenager while he tries to flee

Speeding SUV driven by 17-year-old runs over milkman in Mumbai, police nabs teenager while he tries to flee

The teenage driver tried to flee, but he had sustained injuries and was caught by police. His blood samples were sent to a laboratory to ascertain whether he was under the influence of alcohol.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Mumbai Updated on: August 30, 2024 10:22 IST
A 24-year-old man, distributing milk in the early hours of Thursday, died after a speeding SUV driven by a teenage boy knocked down his two-wheeler in Goregaon area, police said. The incident took place in Aarey Colony around 4 am.

Navin Vaishnaw died after a Mahindra Scorpio which was on the wrong side collided with his two-wheeler, said a police official. As the accused driver is 17 years old, a case was also registered against the SUV owner Iqbal Jivani (48) and his son Mohammed Faz Iqbal Jivani (21), he said.

After hitting the two-wheeler, the SUV hit an electric pole. The teenage driver tried to flee, but he had sustained injuries and was caught by police. His blood samples were sent to a laboratory to ascertain whether he was under the influence of alcohol, the official said.

Police were also investigating whether the accused had partied with his friends before the accident.  

