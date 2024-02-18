Congress appoints K Selvaperunthagai as its Tamil Nadu unit president

Follow us on Image Source : PTI K Selvaperunthagai

The Congress on Saturday appointed K Selvaperunthagai as the president of its Tamil Nadu unit, replacing K S Alagiri. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also appointed Rajesh Kumar as the Congress Legislature Party leader in Tamil Nadu.

The appointments come ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, slated to take place in April-May.

"Congress President has appointed Shri K Selvaperunthagai as the President of Tamil Nadu Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect," a party statement said.The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing state unit president, K S Alagiri, it said.

'DMK and the Congress party together will win 39 LS seats': K Selvaperunthagai

Newly appointed Tamil Nadu Congress president K Selvaperunthagai exuded confidence of winning the Lok Sabha polls. He said, "We will work together. We have already started talks (on seat sharing). DMK and the Congress party together will win 39 (Lok Sabha) seats by a huge margin."

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Kamal Nath, his son Nakul and other Congress MLAs likely to join BJP tomorrow: Sources

ASLO READ | Will Manish Tewari join BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections? Congress MP's office replies