Madras High Court rejects plea to bury slain Tamil Nadu BSP president at party office in Chennai

The Madras High Court on Sunday, July 7, rejected the plea from the wife of slain Tamil Nadu BSP President K. Armstrong, who demanded that her husband's body be buried at the party's office in Chennai. She has argued that the 2,600 square feet area of the party office was owned by the BSP and therefore sought the court's permission for the burial.

However, in a special sitting held on Sunday, the Madras High Court upheld the Tamil Nadu government's stance and submitted its decision over the plea citing the burial cannot be held at residential area. The court stated, "Sentiment is different, but you cannot make a burial in a residential area as per the rules. That is why I am asking if you can choose another place."

"I understand your emotions but you have to understand what the court is saying. There will be a law and order problem and everyone will suffer then. This area has small lanes. You need a bigger place where thousands of people can gather. If something happens, you will not be responsible, but we all saw what happened in Hathras stampede," the court added.

Meanwhile, Additional Advocate General J. Ravindran, representing the state government, argued that the petitioner was seeking burial permission in a residential, densely populated area with inadequate approach roads, and therefore, the permission could not be granted. "It is a residential area. Without going into merits, we have identified three places around 2,000 sq ft each close to the BSP office and their residence that they can choose for burial or memorial, whatever they want," the AAG added.



Burial to be held at Pothur in Tiruvallur district

Meanwhile, post the discussion over the plea, the petitioner has agreed to a spot belonging to Armstrong's relative in Pothur in Tiruvallur district. The government has said necessary orders were given for the burial procession at the site.

Signifificantly, Armstrong's family had expressed their desire to build a memorial. The court has asked them to proceed with the funeral and said they can approach the state government regarding the memorial later.



