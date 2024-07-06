Eight arrested for Tamil Nadu BSP leader Armstrong's murder, Stalin expresses shock

Follow us on Image Source : X Tamil Nadu BSP leader Armstrong's murder

Expressing shock over the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party Tamil Nadu president K Armstrong, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday informed that eight people have been arrested in a midnight operation. The chief minister said he had ordered the police to conduct the investigation expeditiously and ensure that the culprits are punished according to law. The chief minister said he was shocked and anguished over Armstrong's death.

"The police have arrested those involved in his murder in an overnight operation," Stalin said in a post on 'X' and added, "I would like to convey my deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family and friends."

At least eight suspects have been secured in connection with the murder of the BSP state president, a senior police official said.

'Armstrong a strong voice of Dalits'

On Friday, BSP Chief Mayawati said the killing was "deplorable" and called on the state to "punish the guilty". In a post on X, she called Armstrong a "strong voice" of Dalits. "The gruesome killing of Mr K Armstrong, Tamil Nadu state Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president, outside his Chennai house is highly deplorable and condemnable. An advocate by profession, he was known as a strong Dalit voice in the state. The state government must punish the guilty," she wrote.

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai also criticised the state government for the murder. Annamalai said, "Yesterday, a party leader was hacked to death. There is no guarantee for a common man's life in this DMK-led state government." On the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, he said, "Illicit liquor is flowing like a river and nobody has guts to tell, speak and raise voice against it. If they speak and raise voices they have a life threat."