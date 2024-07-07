Mayawati pays homage to slain Tamil Nadu BSP chief Armstrong in Chennai, demands CBI probe into matter

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/X BSP supremo Mayawati and slain Tamil Nadu president K Armstrong

Tamil Nadu BSP chief murder: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday paid homage to state party chief K Armstrong in Chennai, who was hacked to death by a group of men near his residence on July 5. She placed a wreath before the body of the 52-year-old leader at a private school in Perambur in the city.

Akash Anand, the national coordinator of BSP, also paid homage to the slain party leader.

Mayawati demands CBI probe

After paying homage to the slain leader, Mayawati urged the MK Stalin government to refer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to ensure justice to the victim. She claimed those who have been arrested so far were not the real culprits.

"Our party has taken this incident very seriously and we will not sit quietly. Our state unit will not sit quiet and will exert pressure on the state government to refer this case to the CBI. I will pray to god to give his family and supporters strength to bear the loss. To ensure action against the accused, the party cadre should come forward but at the same time, stay within the limits of law and show that the weaker section does not take law into their hands," she said.

She urged the state government and especially the CM MK Stalin to safeguard the rights of the underprivileged people of the state. Mayawati also accused the state government of not being serious about the investigation into the murder of state party chief K Armstrong.

She said, "I urge the state government and especially the CM that he should ensure law and order in the state, weaker sections in particular should feel safe. Had the government been serious, the accused would have been arrested, but now since that's not the case, we urge the state government to refer the case to the CBI."

Mayawati on law and order situation in Tamil Nadu

Expressing her sorrow over Armstrong's death, she remarked that the manner of his killing, carried out by a group of assailants late in the evening, indicated that "there was no such thing as law and order" in the state. "The way he was killed, shows there is nothing called law and order in Tamil Nadu. Those who have killed him, the real culprits have not been nabbed," she added.

The BSP leader further said Dalits all over the state were apprehensive following Armstrong's killing and urged the CM to ensure their safety. The BSP has taken the matter seriously, but party workers should not take law and order into their hands, she said.

BSP Tamil Nadu President hacked to death

BSP Tamil Nadu president Armstrong was brutally hacked to death by a mob of six unidentified individuals near his residence in Perambur, Chennai, on Friday, July 5. According to the Chennai Police, the incident occurred near the former Councillor's house when the gang attacked Armstrong, inflicting grievous injuries. Unfortunately, Armstrong succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

Stalin on Saturday informed that eight people have been arrested in a midnight operation. The chief minister said he had ordered the police to conduct the investigation expeditiously and ensure that the culprits are punished according to law. The chief minister said he was shocked and anguished over Armstrong's death.

