Amit Shah hits out at MK Stalin over central funds to Tamil Nadu: 'Centre gave Rs 5 lakh crore in 10 years' Amit Shah Tamil Nadu visit: Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated BJP district offices in Coimbatore, and virtually inaugurated the party offices at Tiruvannamalai and Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu.

Amit Shah Tamil Nadu visit: Union Home Minister Amit Shah dismissed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's allegations of unfair treatment by the Centre regarding fund allocation today (February 26). He also termed Stalin’s remarks on delimitation as a diversionary tactic. Shah refuted the claims, stating that the Narendra Modi government had allocated Rs 5,08,337 crore to Tamil Nadu between 2014 and 2024.

Shah was speaking at the inauguration of the Tamil Nadu BJP's Coimbatore office and the e-inauguration of two other district offices in Tiruvannamalai and Ramanathapuram.

Modi govt gave Rs 5 lakh crore to Tamil Nadu

Rejecting CM MK Stalin's allegations that Tamil Nadu was denied central funds, Shah said, "There is no truth in MK Stalin's statement. The Modi government has given Rs 5 lakh crore to Tamil Nadu."

"The Chief Minister often claims that the state has faced injustice at the hands of the Centre. However, a comparison of funds disbursed under the UPA and NDA reveals that the real injustice happened during the UPA regime," he further added

Shah also accused Stalin of running a misinformation campaign regarding the delimitation exercise. He clarified that no southern state, including Tamil Nadu, would face a reduction in parliamentary representation when delimitation is conducted on a pro-rata basis.

Criticising the ruling DMK government over the law and order situation in the state, Shah asserted that anti-national tendencies were at an all-time high in Tamil Nadu.

DMK have got Master's degree in corruption

"Tamil Nadu government provided security during the last journey of 1998 bomb blast accused and mastermind (SA Basha)," the Home Minister said.

He claimed the drug mafia enjoyed a free hand in selling drugs in the state and that illegal mining mafia was making politics corrupt here. "All the leaders of DMK have got Master's degree in corruption," he charged at the event.

While the people of the state were anguished over a number of issues, "the CM and his son (Udhayanidhi) have taken up some issue to divert public attention."

"They are going to do a meeting on delimitation saying we won't allow any injustice to south," Shah said about the March 5 all-party meeting convened by the TN government over the issue.

The Modi government has made it clear in the Lok Sabha that no southern state will lose even one seat after delimitation, the BJP veteran said.

NDA will form govt in Tamil Nadu in 2026

He exuded confidence the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will come to power in Tamil Nadu next year after the Assembly elections and that the win would be bigger than the saffron bloc's Maharashtra and Haryana victories.

"Get ready for the formation of a NDA government in Tamil Nadu. In 2026, we will establish an NDA administration. This new government will usher in a new era for Tamil Nadu. We will put an end to nepotism in the state. Corruption will be eradicated in Tamil Nadu. We are committed to removing individuals involved in anti-India activities from Tamil Nadu," he said.

(With agencies input)

