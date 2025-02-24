Amit Shah, Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar to attend Mahashivratri celebrations at Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Center Mahashivratri 2025: Mahashivratri is the biggest festival of the Hindu Community - dedicated to Lord Shiva - and is widely celebrated in India.

Mahashivratri 2025: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will attend the Mahashivratri celebrations at renowned spiritual leader Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore on February 26.

Mahashivratri, also known as the 'Great Night of Shiva,' will be celebrated on February 26 this year. The festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva and falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha. According to the South Indian calendar, Mahashivratri is observed in the month of Magh, while in the North Indian calendar, it is marked in the month of Phalgun. Devotees across India observe fasting, visit Shiva temples, and perform night-long prayers to seek blessings from Lord Shiva.

Mahashivratri celebrations at Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Center

Isha Yoga said in a release that its founder Sadhguru, for the first time, will offer the 'Midnight Mahamantra' (Aum Namah Shivaya) Initiation, a powerful chanting practice aimed at bringing ultimate well-being. "Union Home Minister Amit Shah is among a host of dignitaries expected to participate in Isha's Mahashivratri celebrations in the presence of Adiyogi and Sadhguru at Isha Yoga Center on 26 February 2025," the release said.

Additionally, he will unveil a free meditation app, "Miracle of the Mind," which features a 7-minute guided meditation to help individuals establish a simple yet impactful daily practice. The night-long celebrations will commence at 6 pm on Wednesday and conclude at 6 am the next day.

The night-long celebration will also feature enthralling performances by renowned artists like Ajay-Atul, Muktidan Gadhvi, Paraox, CassMae, Sounds of Isha, Isha Samskriti, and various multi-regional artists, ensuring a captivating 12-hour experience for attendees.

Governors of different states, union ministers and others will attend the event, the release said.

Significance of Mahashivratri

Mahashivratri - known as the 'Great Night of Shiva' - is the biggest festival in the Hindu community and is dedicated to Lord Shiva. This occasion marks the anniversary of the divine marriage between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, representing the celestial merger of cosmic forces, and the balance between masculine and feminine energies. According to Hindu Mythology, Maha Shivratri is the night when Lord Shiva executed the cosmic dance of creation, preservation, and destruction, which is popularly known as Tandava. Followers believe that the prayers and offerings dedicated to Lord Shiva on this holy night attract the highest blessings and biggest grace.

