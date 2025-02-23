Mahashivratri 2025: VIP darshan suspended for three days at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi Mahashivratri 2025: The CEO of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple appealed for cooperation in the arrangements made for the convenience and safety of the devotees.

Mahashivratri 2025: In view of the huge crowd of devotees, the protocol darshan system has been banned for three days on the occasion of 'Mahashivratri' at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. All protocol darshans have been banned from February 25 to February 27, 2025.

The temple trust decided given the possibility of a huge crowd of devotees on 'Mahashivratri' as well as the darshan puja of revered sadhus, saints and Naga sadhus.

The CEO of the temple appealed for cooperation in the arrangements made for the convenience and safety of the devotees.

(Image Source : INDIA TV )Mahashivratri.

Devotees will only be allowed to view Lord Shiva from a distance to manage the anticipated crowd of large number of visitors. Even VIP pass holders will have to follow the same procedure as regular devotees to ensure smooth and equal access for everyone.

Amid the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, more than one crore devotees have visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple here during the first 17 days of this month. The number of pilgrims visiting the temple has broken all previous records, leading to overcrowded streets and transport hubs, they said.

Due to the massive crowd, authorities have closed schools up to Class 8 since January 27 in Varanasi. The influx of devotees in Kashi is due to the Mahakumbh, with lakhs of them arriving in the holy city after visiting Prayagraj. Heavy congestion has been reported at railway stations, bus depots, and key areas such as Maidagin, Godowlia, and Dashashwamedh.

The famous 'Ganga Aarti' is being symbolically conducted to manage the situation and will continue this way until February 26 when the 45-day Mahakumbh Mela will conclude. Kashi Vishwanath Temple’s Chief Executive Officer, Vishwabhushan Mishra, told media, “The current month has recorded the highest number of devotees due to the Maha Kumbh pilgrimage. The daily turnout has surpassed even the peak figures seen during Shivratri.”

Mishra said that till February 17, more than one crore devotees have visited the temple. In the month of Sawan in 2024, 1.6 crore people had visited the temple, he said.

DCP (Kashi Zone) Gaurav Bansal said, "It is the effect of Mahakumbh. Devotees are coming here after visiting Prayagraj. For their safety, police in large number have been deployed. To avoid chaos, separate entry and exit points have been made in various locations."

Locals said they are facing problems due to the unprecedented crowd in the city.

“It’s difficult for locals to step out of their homes. We can’t even complete essential tasks. While we respect and welcome devotees, the administration must recognize that local life has been hit,” said Ayush Singh, a resident of Sigra.

Shortage of essential items have been reported in markets as supply trucks struggle to enter the city. The rising number of vehicles has also contributed to air pollution, residents said. Swarna Mukherjee, a resident of Mahmoorganj, expressed concerns over school closure.

“This is a crucial time for students preparing for exams, but they are forced to attend online classes, which are not as effective. Younger students face difficulties in clearing doubts, and prolonged screen time is harmful to their eyes,” Mukherjee said.

Despite the hardships, some residents are welcoming the devotees.

Sandeep Rai Monu, a regular visitor to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, said, “Initially, I faced difficulty in offering prayers. But now the temple administration has managed the crowd efficiently.

Being a resident of Kashi, I consider Baba Vishwanath my family. It is heartening to see devotees from all over India seeking his blessings.”

Local businessman Chandrakant Singh emphasised the spiritual significance of the moment.

“Earlier, people preferred holiday destinations like Goa and Nainital, but now they are coming to Kashi and Prayagraj. This is a proud moment for our culture. Additionally, the surge in pilgrims has boosted the local economy,” Singh said.