Mahashivratri 2025: Security tightened at reopened Shiva temple in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal Mahashivratri 2025: Maha Shivratri, also known as the 'Great Night of Shiva' will be celebrated on February 26 this year.

Mahashivratri 2025: Ahead of Mahashivratri, security has been intensified at the Shri Kartik Mahadev temple in Khaggu Sarai, which has reopened after 46 years, officials said on Monday. With a significant influx of 'kanwariyas' (devotees of Lord Shiva) expected, the police and administration have put stringent security measures in place.

District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya said three key locations which are likely to witness large crowds are Khaggu Sarai’s Kartik Mahadev temple, Verani Shiv temple, and Sadat Badi Shiv temple.

CCTV cameras installed, patrolling underway

District Magistrate said that the CCTV cameras have been installed and patrolling is underway. He further said that on the day of Mahashivratri, and the following morning, medical teams will remain stationed at the site.

Apart from this, a common control room has been set up to address any issues faced by devotees. The DM also said police teams will escort kanwariyas from their entry to exit points to ensure law and order. "All Shiva temples will have CCTV surveillance, and police and administrative teams will be deployed for crowd management," he said.

Shri Kartik Mahadev Temple

The Shri Kartik Mahadev Temple, also known as the Bhasma Shankar Temple, was reopened on December 13 last year after authorities reportedly discovered the covered structure during an anti-encroachment drive.

The temple, which houses an idol of Lord Hanuman and a Shivling, had remained locked since 1978.

Located in the Khaggu Sarai area, just over a kilometer from the Shahi Jama Masjid of Sambhal, the temple's reopening comes in the backdrop of tensions. On November 24 last year, violence erupted during a protest over a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era mosque, resulting in four deaths and multiple injuries, including among police personnel.

Mahashivratri, also known as the 'Great Night of Shiva,' will be celebrated on February 26 this year. The festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva and falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha. According to the South Indian calendar, Mahashivratri is observed in the month of Magh, while in the North Indian calendar, it is marked in the month of Phalgun. Devotees across India observe fasting, visit Shiva temples, and perform night-long prayers to seek blessings from Lord Shiva.

(With PTI inputs)

