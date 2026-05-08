Tamil Nadu govt formation: DMK wanted us to support AIADMK which was unacceptable, say Left parties

Chennai:

CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby, in a press conference on Friday, said the DMK wanted to extend outside support to the AIADMK to form the new government in Tamil Nadu. Since this was not acceptable to the Left parties, they decided to support Vijay's TVK unconditionally.

Nobody staked the claim to form the government except Vijay

MA Baby said, "Nobody staked the claim to form the government except Vijay. But the Governor did not permit. That's a highly anti democratic attitude of the Governor. We realised that there are various other moves to organise opportunistic alliances by those who have been rejected by people. This was mostly masterminded by the communal forces with the direct intervention of the Union government. We have decided that this has to be stopped at any cost. CPIM, CPI and VCK, after having had mutual consultation, have decided to inform our political decision to the leader of DMK, MK Stalin... The Governor's refusal to invite Vijay to take the oath of office of the Chief Minister shows that he has some other agenda,” he said.

AIADMK will not secure the required support: MA Baby

He further added that the AIADMK will not secure the required support, stating that only a fixed number of MLAs have been elected by the people and legislators cannot be "imported" from elsewhere.

According to his assessment, only TVK stands in a position to potentially secure a majority and form the government in the upcoming Assembly. Speaking to ANI, Baby said, "AIADMK is not going to get the required support because there is a specific number of MLAs elected by people. MLAs cannot be imported from anywhere else. According to our assessment, only TVK has the possibility of forming a government with a majority when the assembly meets."

He said CPI(M), in consultation with CPI and VCK, has decided to hold further discussions within hours to take a collective view aimed at avoiding what he termed a "manufactured stalemate" and to respect the mandate given by the people of Tamil Nadu.

"We, CPI(M) in consultation with other friendly parties, CPI and VCK, have decided that within a hours' time, we will consult and take a view as a result of which this manufactured stalemate can be avoided, and the overall verdict given by the people of Tamil Nadu can be respected. The single largest party should be able to form a government. What is required for that, these three parties are consulting, and we will take a decision within a few hours," he added.

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