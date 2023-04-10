Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi gives assent to bill banning online gambling

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Tamil Nadu bill banning online gambling

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has given his assent to a bill banning online gambling including rummy and poker. The bill was adopted in March by the state Assembly for a second time on March 23. The Governor approved the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill. The move comes few weeks after the Tamil Nadu Assembly once again unanimously adopted the bill to ban online gambling after the state Governor returned it to the government for reconsideration.

An ordinance (prohibiting online gambling, wager-based online games of chance of Rummy and Poker) was promulgated by Governor Ravi on October 1, 2022 and a gazette notification was made by the government on October 3. The adoption of the bill was necessitated after the Madras High Court struck down in August 2021 the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Gaming and Police Laws (Amendment) Act 2021 which banned wager or placing bets in cyber space.

New gaming-related amendments by Centre

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had notified new gaming-related amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics code) rules, 2021 for an open, safe & trusted and accountable Internet and layout a comprehensive framework for Online Gaming Eco-system.

The amendments also deal with fact checking related to online content pertaining to the government. These rules address the twin challenges of catalyzing and expanding online gaming innovation and at the same time protecting citizens from illegal betting and wagering online. Rules will be catalyst for expanding innovation, while banning/prohibiting wagering on outcome of games and betting.

Online gaming is a multi-billion opportunity for Indian Startups and an important part of PM Modi's vision of IndiaTechade and USD 1 trillion digital economy.

Online gaming startups and innovation are being powered by young Indians across the country and these rules will provide clarity and certainty in terms of policy framework for them.

Rules will ensure that online games or sites that involve wagering will be banned completely including advertising or any time of presence.

Industry participating SROs will be core of the enabling framework which will certify permissible online games. Stakeholder participative SROs to determine permissible online games; Safety of Gamers including Children to be addressed.

Under the Rules, MEITY to also notify agency to factcheck false and misleading information related to government business.

