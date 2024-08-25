Tamil Nadu: Two killed in explosion at firecracker manufacturing factory

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Dindigul: At least two persons were killed in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing factory in Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, police said. "Two persons died in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing factory at Natham in Dindigul district," Dindigul SP Pratheep said.

The exact reason behind what caused the explosion is not clear, the SP added. Further details are awaited.

22 workers injured in boiler explosion in Maharashtra

Earlier on Saturday, as many as 22 workers were injured in a boiler explosion at a steel factory in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area in Jalna city of Maharashtra today (August 24), police said. The condition of three workers is critical, said Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Bansal.

Three workers were admitted to a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city in critical condition.

Another official said that the factory manufactures steel bars from scrap, adding that police are recording statements of injured workers. He said that legal action is being taken against the company owner.

(With ANI inputs)

