Article 370 has no place in J-K , will never be restored, asserts Amit Shah

J-K Article 370: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday firmly stated that Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, will never be restored. He emphasised that it has no place in Jammu and Kashmir now or in the future.

The Home Minister's comments came in response to the election manifestos of Jammu and Kashmir's two main regional parties, the National Conference (NC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP). Both parties have pledged to work towards restoring Article 370, which was abrogated on August 5, 2019. This controversial provision had granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir before it was revoked.

'Will never be restored'

At a press conference in the Chhattisgarh capital, when asked about it, Shah said, "Article 370 has no place in Jammu and Kashmir now or ever. It will never be restored." The home minister was addressing a press conference in Raipur after attending a meeting of top civil and security officials of the Naxal-hit states.

Article 370 was abrogated by the Narendra Modi government on August 5, 2019, effectively revoking the special status that Jammu and Kashmir held under the Indian Constitution. This move also led to the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two separate Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Restoration of Article 370

The National Conference's manifesto for the upcoming elections includes 12 key guarantees, notably the reinstatement of Article 370, the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, and the implementation of the autonomy resolution passed by the former assembly in 2000. "We strive to restore (Articles) 370-35A, and statehood as prior to August 5, 2019," the NC poll document said.

In June 2000, the National Conference government under Farooq Abdullah passed a resolution in the J-K Assembly seeking to restore the pre-1953 constitutional position in the state. It was, however, rejected by the Union Cabinet headed by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The PDP also promised to pursue the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir to its "original status", and advocate for confidence-building measures (CBMs) and regional cooperation between India and Pakistan. "The PDP is resolute in its pursuit of restoring the constitutional guarantees that were unjustly scrapped, and is committed to restoring Jammu and Kashmir to its original status, ensuring that the voices of its people are heard and their rights are safeguarded," it said.

The PDP manifesto said the "unconstitutional and illegal revocation" of Articles 370 and 35A in 2019 has "further complicated the Kashmir issue, deepening the alienation felt by the people of the region".

(With PTI inputs)

