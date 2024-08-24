J-K Assembly polls: Mehbooba's PDP releases manifesto, bats for trade restoration with Pakistan | Key points

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday (August 24) released the party manifesto for the three-phased Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections starting September 18 and batted for the restoration of trade across the LoC with Pakistan. She urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to open trade with Pakistan. She also announced to give free electricity to the temples, mosques and shrines in Jammu and Kashmir.

Here are the main points of PDP's manifesto:

Resolution of the Kashmir Issue

Advocate for diplomatic initiatives between India and Pakistan, emphasizing conflict resolution, confidence-building measures, and regional cooperation.

Establish full connectivity across the LoC for trade and social Exchange.

Advocate for a regional free trade area and shared economic market.

Advocate for the opening and promotion of Sharda Peeth across the Line of Control (LoC) as a full-fledged religious pilgrimage site.

Strive for the revocation of PSA, UAPA & Enemy Act to put an end to unjust arrests of political & social activists, journalists, civil society and concerned citizens.

Committed for the revocation of AFSPA.

Protect the land and employment rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Re-establishment of J&K Human Rights Commission.

Free electricity to all temples & shrines with sarai facilities to promote religious circuit.

Free 200 units of electricity to every household.

One time settlement for pending electricity bills.

Lobby with central government to implement a 100% import duty on apples

Free water to every house. Abolish meter system for water

12 cylinders free of cost per year to EWS

Abolish property tax for all households.

First right to locals in all government tenders

Disturbed Area allowance for J&K Police.

Raise police women battalion in every district.

Restore the Waqf Board to its former excellence with transparency, accountability, and a community-focused approach.

We will double the social security like old age pension, widow pension etc.

Read PDP Manifesto here:

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections

The Election Commission of India on Friday (August 16) announced the dates for Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar held a press conference in the national capital and announced the schedule. Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls will be held in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will be done on October 4.

"Assembly Elections will be held in three phases; voting on September 18th, September 25th, and October 1st. Counting of votes will take place on October 4," CEC Rajiv Kumar said.