Assembly Elections: J-K to go to polls in three phases, Haryana in one, results on Oct 4 | DETAILS

The Election Commission of India on Friday (August 16) announced the dates for Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar held a press conference in the national capital and announced the schedule. Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls will be held in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will be done on October 4. Haryana will go to the polls on October 1 and the results will be declared on the same date as J-K.

Dates for Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir, and Haryana

"Assembly Elections will be held in three phases; voting on September 18th, September 25th, and October 1st. Counting of votes will take place on October 4," CEC Rajiv Kumar said.

About Haryana, the CEC said, "Assembly Elections will be held in one phase; voting on October 1. Counting of votes will take place on October 4".

Details about Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

"There are a total of 90 Assembly constituencies in J-K, of which 74 are general, ST are 9 and SC constituencies are 7. Talking about the electors data, total 87.09 lakh electors are there is Jammu and Kashmir, 44.46 lakh male voters and 42.62 lakhs female voters are there. There are over 20 lakh youth voters. There will be 11,838 polling stations at 9,169 locations," Rajiv Kumar said.

"We recently visited Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana to take stock of the election preparation in these places. A great enthusiasm was seen among the people. They wanted to participate in the election process. People want elections to be conducted there as early as possible...The long queues at the polling booth in J&K during the Lok Sabha elections are proof that people not only want change but also want to raise their voice by becoming a part of that change. This glimpse of hope and democracy shows that the people want to change the picture. They want to write their own destiny. The people of Jammu and Kashmir chose ballot over bullet in Lok Sabha elections," he said.

Details about Haryana Assembly Elections 2024

The CEC informed that there will be 20,629 polling stations at around 10,500 locations across the state. "There will be polling stations in the housing societies in Gurgaon, Faridabad and Sonipat," he said.

Detailing on the number of electors in the state, he said, "There are a total of 90 assembly constituencies in Haryana, of which 73 are general, SC-17 and ST-0. There will be a total of 2.01 crore voters in Haryana, of which 1.06 crore are males, 0.95 crore are females, 4.52 lakhs are first-time voters and 40.95 lakhs are young voters. The electoral roll of Haryana will be published on 27th August 2024".

What had happened in the previous Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir, and Haryana?

2014 Assembly Poll Results:

Total Seats: 87

JKPDP: 28

BJP: 25

JKNC: 15

Congress: 12

JKPC: 02

CPM: 01

PDF: 01

Independents: 03

Haryana 2019 Assembly Poll Results:

Total Seats: 90