Rahul Gandhi bats for statehood to J-K, says 'it is priority of INDIA bloc'

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, during their two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, addressed a workers' meeting in Srinagar on Thursday, August 22. The leaders interacted with party workers and gathered feedback on grassroots-level preparations for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, scheduled to be held in three phases—on September 18, September 25, and October 1.

Rahul Gandhi’s address

Rahul Gandhi, in his speech, praised the dedication of Congress workers in the region. He stated, "If anyone has worked fearlessly in Jammu and Kashmir, it is a Congress worker." He acknowledged the challenges they face and commended their unwavering commitment to the party's ideology. "I know what you have to endure. Even then, you fight for the ideology of Congress. You have devoted your entire life to protecting the ideology of the Congress Party," he added.

Further, Gandhi during a separate held also emphasized the party's commitment to restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, following the abrogation of Article 370. "It is our priority in the Congress Party and also in the INDIA alliance to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir as soon as possible," he said. He expressed disappointment that statehood was not restored before the elections but remained hopeful that it would happen soon, ensuring the restoration of democratic rights for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He noted, "This is the first time since independence that a state has become a union territory. This has never happened before. Union territories have become states, but it is the first time that a state has become a union territory." He assured the people of Jammu and Kashmir that the Congress Party would always support them, acknowledging the difficult times they are facing and vowing to work towards eliminating violence.

Mallikarjun Kharge’s address

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, addressing the gathering, called for support for the party in the upcoming elections. He emphasized Rahul Gandhi’s deep connection with Jammu and Kashmir, stating, "Rahul Gandhi has clearly said that he has a blood relation with Jammu and Kashmir. Therefore, we expect that Jammu and Kashmir will be with us in the coming elections."

Kharge criticized the BJP, urging people not to support those who fear the Congress. "The Congress Party is always with you. We have to protect your rights, self-respect, and the country," he said.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kharge also remarked that "one should never be proud because, in a democracy, it is the people who break the pride." He suggested that Modi's pride had been shattered, reflecting on the importance of humility in leadership.