PM Modi clicks 'special' selfie with proud BJP worker in Chennai

Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi took a special selfie during his one-day visit to Telangana and Chennai on Saturday. At the end of his visit he met Thiru S. Manikandan, a specially-abled karyakarta of the Bhartiya Janta Party and took a selfie with him.

Sharing the picture on social networking site Twitter, he wrote "A special selfie... In Chennai I met Thiru S. Manikandan. He is a proud Karyakarta from Erode, serving as a booth president." He further added, "A person with a disability, he runs his own shop and the most motivating aspect is, he gives a substantial part of his daily profits to BJP."

Extending his gratitude to Manikandan, PM Modi said, "I feel very proud of being a Karyakarta in a Party where we have people like Thiru S. Manikandan.""His life journey is inspiring and equally inspiring his commitment to our Party and our ideology. My best wishes to him for his future endeavours," he added.

PM to visit Karnataka today

In poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Bandipur Tiger Reserve today (April 9) in the morning and interact with frontline field staff and Self Help Groups involved in conservation activities. He will also visit the Theppakadu Elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and interact with mahouts and kavadis of the elephant camp.

The Prime Minister will also interact with Field Directors of tiger reserves that have scored highest in the recently concluded 5th cycle of Management Effectiveness Evaluation exercise.

PM inaugurates several projects in Tamil Nadu, Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated developmental projects worth Rs 5,200 crores in Tamil Nadu's Chennai and said that the government's work culture and vision have made its achievements possible.

The Prime Minister said that his government works with deadlines and achieves results even before the final date. "Two things made the government's achievements possible: work culture and vision. Earlier, infrastructure projects meant delays, now they mean delivery. The journey from delay to delivery has happened due to our work culture. We feel accountable for every rupee that our taxpayers pay. We work with specific deadlines and achieve results even before them," PM Modi said in his address at a public meeting.

He said that his government does not see infrastructure as concrete, bricks and cement but with a human face which 'connects aspirations with achievements'.

"Infrastructure connects Aspirations with Achievements, People with Possibilities, and Dreams with Reality. It is the time for new hopes, new aspirations and new beginnings. Some new generation infrastructure projects will begin to serve the people from today. In the past few years, India has been witnessing a revolution in terms of infrastructure. It is driven by Speed and Scale. When it comes to Scale, you can just look at the Union Budget!" the Prime Minister said.

